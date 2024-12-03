Patria Palace: a chic, relaxing bolthole in the heart of Lecce

Elegant hotel with stunning views of the city's baroque cathedral and access to a beach club on the Adriatric coast

Patria Palace dining room
Once the sightseeing has tired you out, Patria Palace is the ideal place to dine and unwind
(Image credit: Patria Palace)
Puglia is an area of Italy often ignored by foreign tourists. Famous neighbours to the north, like Tuscany, Umbria and Campania steal the holiday headlines, while the legendary glamour of Florence, Milan, and Rome draws the crowds. Puglia, though, has plenty to offer its visitors, and the relative few who do choose a sojourn in the stiletto heel of Italy's boot will find year-round sunshine, an intoxicatingly gentle pace of life, and a trove of architectural and cultural treasure which easily rivals the more famous regions to its north.

The city of Lecce, the cultural capital of Puglia, is an ideal base from which to discover the region and, at its centre, Patria Palace is just the kind of understated, elegant hotel to enhance the whole experience.

Nick Hendry
