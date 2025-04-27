The thermal springs and ancient tombs of Bulgaria

A gorgeous Rose Valley, hilltop tomb and relaxing spa all in a town untainted by tourist crowds

A woman in traditional dress in Bulgaria&#039;s Rose Valley
The Rose Valley: blessedly free of tourist crowds
(Image credit: Anadolu / Getty Images)
By
published

Around the town of Kazanlak in central Bulgaria, a "vast plain" unfurls between two mountain ranges. It is known as the Rose Valley for its "pink-blooming" fields, but also as the Valley of the Thracian Kings, for its many ancient tombs.

I found my recent trip there enchanting, says Julia Buckley in The Times, partly owing to the area's rich artistic and archaeological heritage – and partly thanks to the recent opening of its first luxury spa hotel. Built around one of the thermal springs for which the region is also known, the huge Kings' Valley resort offers "five- star" accommodation and treatments at "three-star prices". The combination of top-class pampering, art and ancient history makes for a wonderful break – and yet Kazanlak and its surroundings are still blessedly free of tourist crowds.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸