Tivoli Kopke Porto Gaia Hotel: a foodie haven in Portugal's Douro Valley

Luxury city hotel with food from a Michelin-starred chef – and plenty of port

Tivoli Kopke Porto Gaia Hotel exterior with river
Incredible views: the hotel looks out over the Dom Luís I Bridge
(Image credit: Tivoli Kopke Porto Gaia Hotel)
By
published

I'm no oenophile but I have always loved a glass of port. I used to have a little decanter by my bedside and I'd pour a small glass if I couldn't sleep. So I jumped at the chance to stay at the newly opened five-star Tivoli Kopke Porto Gaia Hotel in Portugal's Douro Valley. Kopke is the name of the world's oldest port wine producer, founded in 1638, and the hotel centres around the regeneration of the historic port cellars in the Gaia riverside district, in the heart of the city.

Everything at Tivoli Kopke Porto Gaia is inspired by the production of port, from the room numbers which look like the chalk labels on port barrels to the spa menu which includes the fabulous "Essence of Kopke" – a body treatment with hot schist stones from local vineyards, a vibration mat made of corks, wine-infused candles and grape-extract oils. And of course you can try a vintage tawny or a signature port cocktail in the funky wine bar, with its floor-to-ceiling bottle display, or enjoy a tasting, as we did, with the charming, knowledgeable in-house sommelier Albert.

