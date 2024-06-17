What are digital nomads?

Dozens of countries now offer remote working visas but the schemes vary and there are downsides too

Illustration of a woman working with a laptop in an exotic location
Nearly 60 countries now offer variations on the digital nomad scheme
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

Thailand has joined the likes of Spain, Indonesia, Dubai and Portugal by offering visas for travellers to stay and work as "digital nomads".

These visitors "bring extra money into local economies" so a huge number of nations are "trying their damnedest to attract remote workers to live and work on their shores", said Time Out.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Thailand Employment Visa Migration Dubai Portugal Montenegro
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸