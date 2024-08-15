Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes – intimate portrait of the film star

The life of the Hollywood icon is explored, including her infamous marriages to Richard Burton

Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton
"'Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes' could have been called 'Elizabeth Taylor: A Lost Era'," said Lucy Mangan in The Guardian. The Sky documentary features excerpts from 40 hours of tapes that were recently found in the archive of the late journalist Richard Meryman, who interviewed the film star extensively as part of research for a book. 

The audio is interwoven with archive footage from the time: so we see clips from her films, footage of 1940s and 1950s Hollywood, and watch Taylor at publicity events. 

