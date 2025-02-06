Go Back to Where You Came From: 'eye-opening' series faces 'backlash'

New Channel 4 programme sees Britons journeying to Syria and Somalia to see migrant experience first-hand

Go Back To Where You Came From
The show's participants appear to have been chosen to 'create a ruckus on social media'
(Image credit: Minnow / Channel 4)
By
published

Polarising new reality show "Go Back to Where You Came From" sees six opinionated Britons sent to war-torn Syria and Somalia to trace perilous migrant routes back to the UK. The broadcaster's blurb asks if the "eye-opening" journey will "change hearts and minds", said Anita Singh in The Telegraph. "I haven't seen the whole series, but I'll wager that the answer is no."

'Dumb clickbait'

Rebekah Evans, The Week UK

