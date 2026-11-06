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Is The Pitt a ploy to remake ER without paying for it?

‘Numerous similarities’ between the two medical dramas means a ‘high stakes legal battle’

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Noah Wyle as Dr Michael ‘Robbie’ Robinavitch
Noah Wyle played John Carter in ER and stars as Robby Robinavitch (above) in The Pitt
(Image credit: John Wells Productions / HBO Max / Album)

For the creators of award-winning medical drama “The Pitt”, it is “time to trade scrubs for a suit”, said Vulture. US judges have found that the multi-award-winning American show has enough “clear and numerous similarities” to hit 1990s hospital drama “ER” for a court case to proceed.

This only adds fuel to a “high-stakes legal battle” that started before “The Pitt” first aired in the US in 2025, said The Times. The case, brought by the widow of “ER” creator Michael Crichton, will now go to a jury trial in Los Angeles Superior Court.

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Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.

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