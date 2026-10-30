Murderous mutineer who inspired The Traitors

Seventeenth-century Dutch merchant sailor was ‘world’s first psychopath boss’

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Batavia
Jeronimus Cornelisz was a senior merchant with the Dutch East India Company as depicted here by painter Aelbert Cuyp
(Image credit: Heritage Art / Heritage Images / Getty Images)

A murderous 17th-century Dutch mutineer, who inspired the hit TV show The Traitors, could have been the world’s first “corporate psychopath”, a new study has claimed.

Jeronimus Cornelisz was put in charge of around 200 survivors after the Batavia, a merchant vessel run by the Dutch East India Company, ran aground off the west coast of Australia in 1629.

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