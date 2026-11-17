‘All in Your Head: Illness as Identity, Trauma as Fashion, and the Desire to Be Disordered’ by Fredrik deBoer

Frederik deBoer, with his online essays and two previous books, “has attracted notice for being a leftist who criticizes the Left,” said Clare McHugh in the New York Post. With All in Your Head, he’s challenged conventional thinking again, revealing details about his own struggles with bipolar disorder to bolster his argument that the loose way we talk about mental illness today is hurting the people, himself included, who most need better care. His candor about his own condition, its cost in lost years, and how assiduously he must manage it, gives his book “authority and urgency.” But he builds his case against today’s thinking by turning to history, explaining how the abusive and barbarous treatment of the mentally ill in the early 20th century led to reforms that have overreached. We’re now so determined to erase all stigma attached to mental illness that, especially among the young, “it’s become cool to claim certain mental impairments.”

DeBoer’s grievances “seem well-justified,” said Sally Satel in The Wall Street Journal. He reminds us that the closing of mental hospitals that began in the 1950s was never followed by sufficient federal funding for community-based care. He also calls out activists, scientists, and artists, including One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest author Ken Kesey, for either minimizing the effects of serious mental illness or glamorizing them. And he explains the damage being done by the many high-functioning young people who diagnose themselves with modest or serious disorders and gather online under their questionable new collective identity. That trend “siphons resources away from the sickest, encourages overmedication, and medicalizes normal variants of human distress.” DeBoer’s “impassioned yet cleareyed” assessment of an enduring societal challenge “arrives as a welcome antidote to faddishness,” said Daphne Merkin in The New York Times. “I read All in Your Head with admiration that here was a writer willing to go up against some of the bromides that doubtless make mental illness more palatable but ultimately ensure that those who suffer from it will not be attended to in a way that brings relief.”

DeBoer’s “jarring rhetoric” is mostly effective, said Myles Werntz in Christianity Today. But his disregard for milder forms of mental illness is too sweeping. “The question of how best to care for the mentally ill should not be a zero-sum game, pitting milder and severer sufferers against one another.” Both groups have real needs, and our society is capable of caring for both. “This book is strong medicine. Accordingly, it is best taken in small doses.” Its readers will have to sort out for themselves where the expansion of the definition of mental illness has been beneficial and, alternatively, “where the new mental health discourse has run aground.”

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles. Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles. Sign up

Latest Videos From The Week US Watch full video here:

‘Sleuth-Hound: The Case of the Real Sherlock Holmes’ by Lindsey Fitzharris

When readers first met Sherlock Holmes in 1887, said Dan Piepenbring in Harper’s, “Britain wanted for good crime-solvers, to go by the glut of corpses and killers in SleuthHound.” In the real world, violent crime was rampant. In fiction, most of the era’s detectives “simply blundered toward the denouement.” But Arthur Conan Doyle, as Lindsey Fitzharris reminds us, had a very different type of man in mind when he created Holmes, basing the character on a remarkable doctor he’d come to know in medical school. Joseph Bell, an Edinburgh surgeon, had earned the nickname “the demon of diagnosis” because, despite his serene manner, he could take on scores of new patients a day, identifying the sources of their physical complaints based on observations about the smallest details, such as the calluses on their hands or the worn patches of their clothes. Holmes, who shared that skill, was “an instant smash.”

“Atmospheric and wide-reaching, SleuthHound describes a critical period for the development of forensics,” said Brandy Schillace in The Wall Street Journal. The field had been a required subject for medical students at the University of Edinburgh since 1833, but Bell and a police partner, Henry Duncan Littlejohn, made a habit of solving headline-grabbing crimes through the close observation of physical evidence. In turn, the fictional Holmes “would inspire generations of real-life forensic detectives.” Doyle made no secret that he’d based Holmes on his former teacher, and as Holmes’ fan base grew, Bell became a focus of intense public interest himself.

“Instead of investigating whether Bell actively sought fame,” said Kathryn Hughes in The Times (U.K.), “Fitzharris presents her subject as an almost saintly man, devoted to public service, science, and the church.” As a result, “a biography intended to rescue Bell from the mythology of Sherlock Holmes risks replacing one idealized figure with another.” Bell, we do know, eventually tired of his association with Holmes, and not only because Holmes was a cocaine addict. He also resented how often strangers approached him expecting him to deduce their life stories from a quick once-over. As he confessed to one confidant, “I am haunted by my double.”