Nocturne: Stephen Graham’s serial killer is ‘utterly mesmerising’

Apple TV’s icy new thriller unfurls with ‘edge-of-your-seat suspense’

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Stephen Graham as Jurek Walter in Nocturne
Stephen Graham dials up the ‘creepy factor’ as Jurek Walter
(Image credit: A+E Studios / Hardy / Son & Baker / Range Studios / Album / Alamy)

There aren’t many shows that can claim to be as “straightforwardly creepy” as Apple TV’s “Nocturne”, said the Financial Times.

The 10-part drama is based on two book from the bestselling “Joona Linna” series by Lars Kepler (the pen name of husband and wife co-authors Alexander Ahndoril and Alexandra Coelho Ahndoril), with the setting transported from Sweden to the suburban town of Fairhaven, Pennsylvania.

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Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is the features editor at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

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