Time, series three: Jimmy McGovern’s ‘riveting’ prison drama returns

David Tennant and Siobhan Finneran star in latest ‘urgent’ instalment set in a young offenders’ institution

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David Tennant as prison officer Bobby Bailey in Time, series three
‘One of his best-ever performances’: David Tennant plays corrections officer Bobby Bailey
(Image credit: BBC / BBC Studios / Peter Marley)

Jimmy McGovern’s prison dramas are always a “difficult watch” but his third and final instalment of “Time” is a “horror story”, said Anita Singh in The Telegraph.

It’s set in the “roiling hell” of a young offenders’ institution, where the inmates are often locked up for 23 hours a day to stop them from attacking each other. The only returning character is Marie-Louise (Siobhan Finneran), the “non-judgemental” prison chaplain who brings a “stillness and kindness which act as much-needed respite from the chaos”.

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Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is the features editor at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

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