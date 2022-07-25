Martha Stewart says coyotes 'devoured' 6 of her pet peacocks 'in broad daylight'

Martha Stewart is mourning six of her pet peacocks after they were eaten by coyotes.

Stewart took to Instagram to reveal that six of her pet peacocks, including one she called Blue Boy and another "magnificent" one called White Boy, were recently "devoured" by coyotes "in broad daylight."

"Any solutions for getting rid of six large and aggressive coyotes who have expensive tastes when it comes to poultry?" she asked her followers.

Stewart lives on a 153-acre farm in Bedford, New York, and as of May 2021, she said she had 21 "glorious" peacocks on the property. "They do not smell," she tweeted as she corrected an article claiming she only had 16 peacocks. "They are so clean! Their voices are loud but such fun to hear. They are so friendly."

Last year, Stewart said she had "liberated" the peacocks after they had been confined in a half-acre enclosure for two years. "I decided to grant them daylight freedom," she said, though she added "they have to return at twilight to their secure Palais for the night when the wild predators make the rounds." But Stewart now says she'll no longer allow the peacocks out of their yard and will be "enclosing the top of their large yard with wire fencing" to protect them from the coyotes.

The coyote attack comes after Stewart revealed in April that her cat, Princess Peony, had died after four dogs "mistook her for an interloper and killed her defenseless little self."

"I will miss her very badly," she said.