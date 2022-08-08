Grease star Olivia Newton-John dead at 73

Australian singer and actress Olivia Newton-John — known for her role as Sandy Olsson in the film adaptation of Grease and hit songs like "Physical" and "I Honestly Love You," has died, husband John Easterling confirmed Monday afternoon. She was 73.

"Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends," Easterling wrote in a post shared on Facebook. "We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Newton-John "has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," the post continued. In lieu of flowers, her family requests "donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund," which is "dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer."

The Grease actress revealed she was fighting Stage 4 breast cancer back in October 2021, per Page Six. She was initially diagnosed with the disease in 1992, then again in May 2017, after 25 years in remission. Her storied career counts her among the favorites of the late 1970s to '80s, thanks in part to chart-topping duet "You're the One That I Want," followed later by "Physical" as well as her work in musical Xanadu.

Among others, Newton-John is survived by her husband, her daughter Chloe Lattanzi, her sister Sarah Newton-John, and her brother Toby Newton-John.