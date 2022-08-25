Novak Djokovic to miss the U.S. Open because he's not vaccinated

Tennis star Novak Djokovic is set to miss yet another tournament because he's still not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Djokovic said Thursday he's withdrawing from the U.S. Open because he "will not be able to travel" to the United States to play. He has not been vaccinated against COVID-19, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requires non-U.S. citizens show proof of vaccination before entering the country.

"Good luck to my fellow players!" Djokovic tweeted. "I'll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again."

In January, Djokovic was forced to miss the Australian Open because he isn't vaccinated against COVID-19. He arrived in the country to play but was deported after his visa was canceled. Since then, Djokovic has been permitted to play at some tournaments like Wimbledon, though he's had to miss others like the Miami Open and the National Bank Open.

Last month, Djokovic said on Instagram he was practicing "as if I will be allowed to compete" in the U.S. Open while "I await to hear if there is any room for me to travel to the US. Fingers crossed!" But U.S. travel policies have not changed in the time since. U.S. Open tournament director Stacey Allaster said it's "very unfortunate that he will be unable to compete" but that "we look forward to welcoming Novak back" in 2023.

Djokovic told BBC in February that if he has to miss competitions due to his refusal to get vaccinated, that's "the price that I'm willing to pay."