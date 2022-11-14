Jay Leno reportedly seriously burned after car 'erupted into flames'

Former Tonight Show host Jay Leno has reportedly been admitted to a burn center after suffering a serious facial injury.

According to TMZ, one of the cars in Leno's Los Angeles garage "erupted into flames without warning" on Sunday, burning the left side of his face and leaving him with a "serious injury."

The comedian was reportedly taken to the Grossman Burn Center and is still there now. The report from TMZ said the flames burned the side of his face but "did not penetrate his eye or his ear."

In a statement to Variety, Leno said, "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet." According to Variety, he is in stable condition.

Leno had been scheduled to perform at a conference in Las Vegas on Sunday, but the organizers told attendees he canceled due to a "very serious medical emergency," People reports.

"All we know is that he is alive," an attendees to attendees reportedly said, "so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight."

Leno is known for his large collection of over 180 cars, as seen on his series Jay Leno's Garage.