Jane Fonda's cancer is in remission: 'Best birthday present ever!'

Jane Fonda just received the best early Christmas — and birthday — gift she could have hoped for.

The 84-year-old actress revealed in a blog post titled "BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER!!!" that she "was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo" only three months after revealing her diagnosis.

"I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate," she wrote. "I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news."

In September, Fonda shared the news that she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and had been receiving chemotherapy for about six months. But she noted "this is a very treatable cancer," so she said at the time she felt "very lucky."

Fonda said Thursday she's "especially happy" her cancer is in remission because while her initial four chemotherapy treatments "were rather easy for me," the last session "was rough and lasted 2 weeks making it hard to accomplish much of anything."

But Fonda hardly let that slow her down, going right from that chemo session to Washington, D.C., where she recently resumed her "Fire Drill Fridays" rally urging world leaders to take action on climate change. When announcing her diagnosis, she vowed that even amid her cancer battle, she would continue fighting to "grow our army of climate champions."