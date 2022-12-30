Aerosmith's Steven Tyler sued for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor in the 1970s

Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler is facing a new lawsuit from a woman who alleges he sexually assaulted her in the 1970s, when she was 16.

Julia Holcomb is suing Tyler in Los Angeles, accusing the rock star of sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, Rolling Stone reports. The lawsuit reportedly says they engaged in a sexual relationship over about three years after meeting in 1973, and the singer allegedly "performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct upon" her beginning when he was 25 and she was 16.

In 1974, the lawsuit also says, Tyler allegedly convinced Holcomb's mother to allow him to become her guardian so she could travel with him across state lines. Though Tyler allegedly promised the plaintiff's mother he would enroll her in school and provide medical care, the lawsuit claims he "did not meaningfully follow through on these promises and instead continued to travel with, assault and provide alcohol and drugs to plaintiff."

Holcomb alleges she "was powerless to resist" Tyler's "power, fame and substantial financial ability" and that he "coerced and persuaded" her into thinking this was a "romantic love affair." She also says she became pregnant with his child in 1975 but alleges he threatened to stop supporting her if she did not get an abortion.

The lawsuit reportedly cites Tyler's memoir, in which he references Holcomb without naming her by writing about how he once "almost took a teen bride" and says her parents "signed a paper over for me to have custody, so I wouldn't get arrested if I took her out of state." Read more at Rolling Stone.