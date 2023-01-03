Rally driver Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident at 55

Ken Block, a professional rally car driver and YouTube star, has died in a snowmobile accident. He was 55.

Hoonigan Racing Division confirmed news of Block's death to TMZ, describing him as a "visionary, a pioneer and an icon," and "most importantly, a father and husband," who "will be incredibly missed."

According to TMZ, Block was snowmobiling in Utah on a steep slope when the vehicle upended and landed on him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. "Mr. Block was riding with a group but was alone when the accident occurred," the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office told the outlet. "We are saddened to hear of the loss of Kenneth and our hearts are with his family and friends so deeply affected."

Block began rallying in 2005, and he also competed in skateboarding, motocross, snowboarding, and more. He also co-founded DC Shoes and had nearly two million subscribers on his YouTube channel, where he shared stunt videos. Block is survived by his wife and three children.

"He was such an amazing person, always lived life to the fullest," race car driver Lewis Hamilton said on Instagram. "I remember our first time working together and how positive he was. So much talent behind the wheel."

Rally driver Sébastien Ogier also remembered Block "a visionary," who was "so passionate and inspiring." News of Block's death came after actor Jeremy Renner was seriously injured in an accident involving a snow plow. The Avengers star reportedly suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" and is in critical condition.