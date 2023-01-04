Andy Cohen denies ignoring Ryan Seacrest on New Year's Eve

The alleged Ryan Seacrest and Andy Cohen beef lives on.

On Live! with Kelly and Ryan this week, Seacrest claimed the Watch What Happens Live host refused to turn around and greet him while they were both hosting competing New Year's Eve shows this year. Seacrest hosts Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve on ABC, while Cohen anchors CNN's programming with Anderson Cooper. Both broadcasts are filmed near one another in Times Square.

"My big stage was right in front of Anderson and Andy, and so when I was not working, I was trying to get their attention," Seacrest said, adding he wanted to "wave and say hi."

The American Idol host claimed Cooper turned around to wave, telling him to have a good show, while Cohen "did not turn around," though this assertion was disputed by Kelly Ripa. Cohen then denied the claims on his radio show Tuesday, insisting he never saw Seacrest, nor did he see Cooper wave at him. "Ryan, I don't know, he's got a bug up about me," Cohen said.

Cohen famously threw shade at Seacrest during 2021's New Year's Eve show, slamming "Ryan Seacrest's group of losers that are performing behind us" while declaring that "if you've been watching ABC tonight, you've seen nothing." He later apologized. "I really regret saying that," Cohen said. "I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it." For 2022's New Year's Eve show, Cohen and Cooper were not allowed to drink on the air — a move Seacrest expressed approval of.

Claims of a rivalry between Seacrest and Cohen came up during CNN's New Year's Eve coverage, with guest Jack Black at one point joking that "everyone's talking about" their "beef" before declaring he's "team Cohen, all the way!"