Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the 2023 Oscar nominations

One particular film has been nominated for everything everywhere this awards season, and the Oscars are no exception.

The nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards have been unveiled, and Everything Everywhere All at Once led the pack with an impressive 11 nods. The wacky sci-fi comedy was nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and more. Its stars Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu, and Ke Huy Quan also all earned nominations, with Yeoh becoming just the second Asian woman ever nominated for Best Actress.

The other Best Picture nominees were All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking. It was an unusually populist lineup of films in that the two highest-grossing movies of 2022, Top Gun and Avatar, were both nominated for the top prize. Everything Everywhere was also a box office hit.

Top Gun's Tom Cruise, though, failed to squeeze into a Best Actor category that consisted of Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Paul Mescal, and Bill Nighy. In Best Actress, meanwhile, a last-minute grassroots campaign by Andrea Riseborough surprisingly paid off with a shock nomination. She's competing against Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Michelle Williams, and Michelle Yeoh.

The Best Supporting Actor nominees were Brendan Gleeson, Brian Tyree Henry, Judd Hirsch, Barry Keoghan, and Ke Huy Quan, while Best Supporting Actress consisted of Angela Bassett, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Stephanie Hsu. Bassett is now the first actress nominated for an Oscar for her role in a Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

After two back-to-back years in which women won the Best Director Oscar, no female filmmakers were nominated in that category for 2023, though at least one female-directed film, Women Talking, was nominated for Best Picture.

The 2023 Academy Awards are set for March 12 with Jimmy Kimmel as host.