Stranger Things star Grace Van Dien alleges movie producer pressured her to have a threesome

Stranger Things star Grace Van Dien isn't eager to take on new acting gigs after a horrifying on-set experience.

Van Dien, who played Chrissy Cunningham on Stranger Things and is the daughter of actor Casper Van Dien, revealed on her Twitch stream that she has been "turning down acting projects" and spending more time streaming because of some negative experiences she has had on set, including an incident of sexual harassment.

"The last few projects I've worked on, I didn't have the best experiences with some of the people I had to work for," she said. "One of the last movies I did, one of the producers … he hired a girl he was sleeping with, and then he had her ask me to have a threesome with them. So like, that's my boss."

Van Dien continued that she "cried" and was "so upset" by this request, which she refused. She added, "When people are like, 'How is streaming better for your mental health?' That's how. I get to stay inside my house and play video games and I don't have my boss asking me to have sex with them," per Variety.

Van Dien did not name the producer who allegedly sexually harassed her. On top of Stranger Things, she has also appeared in movies like Charlie Says and shows like The Rookie and The Village. Van Dien has nearly 300,000 followers on Twitch, and she noted she likes streaming because, as opposed to working on a movie set, "I get to choose who I hang out with" and "who I talk to."