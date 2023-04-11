Millie Bobby Brown appears to announce engagement to Jon Bon Jovi's son

She walked through the Upside Down, but soon, she'll be walking down the aisle.

Millie Bobby Brown appeared to confirm her engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi on Tuesday. The 19-year-old Stranger Things star shared a photo of herself with Bongiovi where she's showing off a ring, and she quoted Taylor Swift's love song "Lover" in the caption by writing, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all." Bongiovi, the son of singer Jon Bon Jovi, also shared his own photos with Brown on Instagram and wrote, "Forever."

Brown and Bongiovi have been dating since 2021, and they went Instagram official that November via a photo of the two of them embracing on the London Eye Ferris wheel. Earlier that year, Bongiovi shared a photo with Brown and called her his "BFF." They made their red carpet debut in March 2022 when they attended the BAFTAs together.

In a New Year's Day Instagram post this year, Brown described Bongiovi as "my partner for life," adding, "Here's to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us." Bongiovi also described Brown as "the girl of my dreams" in a tribute for her 19th birthday, writing, "I love you more than words can describe. Everything about you is golden down to the core." During a WIRED autocomplete interview in November, Brown revealed they met on Instagram. "We were friends for a bit," the actress explained, "and then, what can I say?"