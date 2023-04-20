The White Lotus season 3 will bring back a fan favorite from the 1st season

Natasha Rothwell is set to check back in at the White Lotus.

The actress will return as spa manager Belinda in the third season of HBO's The White Lotus. The news was first reported by Variety and then confirmed by Rothwell on Twitter. The role earned her an Emmy nomination for the first season.

"My heart is full! Words cannot even begin to express how excited, grateful and humbled I am to have the chance to breathe life into Belinda once again," she tweeted. "Thank you for the outpouring of love and support today. I am overwhelmed, overjoyed and over the f--king moon!"

Created by Mike White, the HBO anthology series has so far followed a different storyline at a new White Lotus resort each season, though with some returning characters. In season two, the main returning star was Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya. But — spoiler alert! — Tanya met her end in the finale when she fell off a boat to her death. By the end of the first season, Tanya told Belinda she wouldn't be investing in her wellness business like they discussed, but she left her an envelope of cash. So fans have speculated Belinda could be returning in season 3 because Tanya left her more money in her will.

It isn't clear whether any other cast members could return for The White Lotus' latest outing, though Connie Britton previously teased she was meant to come back for the second season and that "our intention is to do it in the third season." The third season will reportedly take place in Thailand, and White has teased it will be a "satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality." He also suggested in an interview that aired on HBO that the fallout of Tanya's death may come into play.

"It feels like there's gotta be somebody who's going to track [Tanya's death] back down to [her husband] Greg," White said, teasing, "Maybe you'll have to wait to find out what happens."