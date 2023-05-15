The next Superman: What we know so far

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's … James Gunn's Superman! The Guardians of the Galaxy director is hanging up his walkman and leaving the Marvel franchise behind after being hired as co-CEO of DC Studios. On top of overseeing the entire superhero franchise, Gunn will personally write and direct a Superman relaunch called Superman: Legacy, which is slated for release on July 11, 2025. He has described it as the "true beginning" of the new DC film universe. Skip advert While the project is still far away, Gunn has revealed a few tidbits about what fans can expect as the man of steel's return approaches faster than a speeding bullet. The film follows Superman in 'an earlier part' of his life Gunn confirmed in December 2022 that Henry Cavill won't reprise the role of Superman after playing the character from 2013's Man of Steel up to 2022's Black Adam. This, according to Gunn, is because the film will be "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." However, the director said it won't be an origin story. "He's not meeting the major characters for the first time, either," Gunn clarified. "He's merely younger." Superman will be working at the Daily Planet in the film and not living in Smallville, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Gunn also explained he initially turned down an opportunity to direct a Superman film before coming up with a take "centering around Superman's heritage — how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes." He "is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned," DC also stated, and Gunn described Superman as a "big ol' galoot" whose "greatest weakness is that he'll never kill anybody," according to Slash Film. This suggests a divergence from Cavill's Superman, who controversially killed General Zod in 2013's Man of Steel.

Though Gunn was inspired by All-Star Superman, the film won't be a direct adaptation of that comic. "I don't think the movie would be worth making if it was just a redo of any other Superman adaptation," he told Variety. The new Superman actor will be in his 20s or 30s Cavill is 40 years old, so Gunn's comment about focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life sparked speculation that he could be looking for a much younger actor, maybe even someone in his 20s. In May, The Hollywood Reporter also said Gunn is planning to depict "20-something characters." Skip advert Gunn, however, confirmed the casting is "not limited to people in their 20s." But he said the new Superman will be "younger than in his 40s," adding that the new DC universe Batman, who will be different from the Robert Pattinson version, "might be a couple years older than Superman." A search for the actor is underway Though we may not hear an announcement for a while, the casting process is in its early stages, and Gunn confirmed in April he already has "some incredible choices." But in late March, he denied claims that he was very close to picking the actor. "Haven't had a single talk with a single actor about the role," he said. "Just making private lists, prepping material for auditions." Gunn also denied a rumor that his top choice is Logan Lerman, saying he has "never been part of a conversation about playing Superman." By May 13, The Hollywood Reporter said the screen test stage of the audition process is likely to take place after Memorial Day or in early June, while Deadline said Gunn has "only just begun watching" audition tapes. Early preproduction on the movie began in April, though, and Gunn turned in his first draft days before the 2023 writers' strike began, according to The Wrap. David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult are reportedly being considered David Corenswet is one of the top contenders to play Superman, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which also said Tom Brittney and Andrew Richardson were "in the early mix." Jacob Elordi has also been considered, Deadline reported, though the Reporter said Elordi "never submitted himself into the ring." Though the Reporter added that Nicholas Hoult "has been tipped" to play Lex Luthor, Deadline contradicted this, claiming Hoult is actually in the mix for Superman. Skip advert Additionally, Emma Mackey, Phoebe Dynevor, Samara Weaving, and Rachel Brosnahan are among the contenders to play Lois Lane, according to the Reporter, though the report added that Brosnahan, 32, "may be in the older range" given Gunn hopes to focus on characters in their 20s. In response to these casting reports, Gunn said he wouldn't comment on who was auditioning but noted "only one person has been CAST in Superman: Legacy, and it isn't any of the regular players in the Superman world." Someone from Guardians of the Galaxy is in the movie, but Chris Pratt isn't Superman Gunn has revealed a cast member from his Guardians of the Galaxy films will have a role in Superman: Legacy, though he didn't specify how substantial the part will be. It's possible he could be referring to Michael Rooker, who has appeared in every film that Gunn has directed to date. Before fans run wild with speculation, though, Gunn told Variety his Superman won't be played by Chris Pratt.