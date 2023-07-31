Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies at 70

Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian known for his iconic role of Pee-wee Herman, has died. He was 70.

Reubens' death was confirmed on the official Pee-wee Herman Facebook page, which said he had been privately battling cancer for years.

"Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness," the statement said. "Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."

The Facebook page also shared a statement from Reubens himself, who apologized "for not going public with what I've been facing the last six years." He continued, "I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you."

Reubens got his start in comedy in the 1970s and performed with the improv troupe The Groundlings, where he developed the character of Pee-wee Herman. He began performing "The Pee-wee Herman Show" on stage in 1980, and the show soon received an HBO special. By 1985, he starred as the character in the classic Tim Burton film "Pee-wee's Big Adventure." From there, Reubens took Pee-wee back to television with "Pee-wee's Playhouse," which ran from 1986 to 1990. He also reprised the role in the film sequel "Big Top Pee-wee" in 1988.

In 1991, Reubens was arrested for exposing himself in an adult theater. He pleaded no contest. Reubens was also charged in 2002 with possessing child pornography, and he received three years probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of obscenity. The actor later said he possessed a collection of "vintage erotica" that he considered to be art but that this was "not something that I use for any kind of sexual purpose." In 2010, Reubens brought "The Pee-wee Herman Show" to Broadway, and he again reprised the role in the 2016 Netflix movie "Pee-wee's Big Holiday."

Reubens' Facebook page said that the actor asked for expressions of sympathy to be made in honor of Judy and Milton Rubenfeld, his late parents, to Stand up to Cancer "or organizations involved in Dementia and Alzheimer's care, support and research."