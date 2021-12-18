Can the Golden Globes make a comeback?

The Golden Globe Awards recently unveiled its 2022 nominees even though NBC has canceled the show for this year. Why has the awards ceremony been under fire, and can it make a comeback? What are the Golden Globes, and who gives them out? The Golden Globe Awards honor the best of film and television annually, and they're voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group of journalists from around the world. It's a rather small organization consisting of about 100 members compared to the almost 10,000-person voting body that selects winners at the Oscars. Over the years, the Globes have been known for sometimes surprising and unconventional choices that leave awards pundits confused, including when the poorly-reviewed Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie film The Tourist was nominated for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy in 2011. Picks like these have led to frequent mockery of the ceremony, and comedian Ricky Gervais while hosting the Globes has called the awards "worthless," joked that they can be "bought," and alleged The Tourist was nominated because voters "accepted bribes." But the Golden Globes have also typically been one of the highest-rated awards shows of the year, making the prizes important for studios looking to give their Oscar contenders more publicity at the beginning of awards season. Why has the HFPA been under fire? The Golden Globes faced significant backlash in February 2021 after the Los Angeles Times reported, among other things, that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association did not have a single Black member. The Globes at the time was already facing criticism over its 2021 nominees, as films starring Black ensembles including Judas and the Black Messiah and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom weren't nominated for Best Motion Picture.

What was the reaction to this year's nominations? The nominations for the 2022 Golden Globes were announced on Dec. 13. The HFPA amended its rules so studios didn't have to submit films and TV shows to be up for awards, allowing for a fairly typical slate of nominees despite the boycotts. However, the day the nominations were announced was far quieter than usual, with many studios and stars not immediately acknowledging their nominations the way they would in years' past. Some actors did mention them on social media, and Disney highlighted Emma Stone's nod for Cruella. Meanwhile, though, Focus Features and Netflix touted Belfast and The Power of the Dog's nominations at the Critics Choice Awards on Instagram while not highlighting both films also being nominated for Golden Globes the same day, Variety notes. Will the Golden Globes return to TV? When NBC canceled the Golden Globes for 2022, it said it was "hopeful" it could broadcast the show again in January 2023, and it has described the HFPA's reforms as a "positive step forward." Vanity Fair reports that "Hollywood insiders generally don't want to see the show fold permanently," and there's precedent for a Golden Globes comeback. After all, the awards ceremony previously returned to television not only after being dropped by CBS over the Zadora scandal but after being dropped by NBC when the FCC alleged the broadcast "substantially misleads the public as to how the winners were chosen." But whether the Globes can reel studios and audiences back this time after such a public hit to its already iffy reputation remains to be seen. If not, the Critics' Choice Awards have positioned itself as a potential replacement. Those awards will now be given out on Jan. 9, the same day as the Golden Globes — and unlike the Globes, viewers will be able to watch them on TV.