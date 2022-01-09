Full House star Bob Saget dies at 65

Bob Saget, the actor and comedian who brought Full House's beloved dad Danny Tanner to life, died Sunday. He was 65.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office told The Hollywood Reporter that Saget was found unresponsive at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes hotel on Sunday, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death is not yet known, with the sheriff's office telling TMZ, "detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case ... the Medical Examiner's Office will make the final call on the cause and manner of death."

A native of Philadelphia, Saget was the longtime host of America's Funniest Home Videos, but was best known for his role as the Tanner family patriarch on Full House, which aired on ABC from 1987 to 1995; he later reprised his role for the Netflix revival Fuller House. Danny Tanner was known for his heart-to-heart chats with his daughters D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), and Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen), as well as his love of sweaters and being a neat freak.

Saget also provided the narrator's voice on How I Met Your Mother and had a recurring role on Entourage. Off screen, Saget regularly toured as a stand-up comic, where his R-rated jokes let the crowd know this wasn't Danny Tanner on stage. He started his latest U.S. tour in September, and performed in front of a crowd in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday night. Saget is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and three children.