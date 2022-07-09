Everything to expect from the 2022 Emmy nominations

The 2022 Emmy nominations will be revealed on July 12. Will your favorite shows make it in? Here are our predictions: Drama Series Better Call Saul

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

This Is Us

2020's big winner, Succession, is guaranteed another nomination, and past nominees Better Call Saul, Ozark, and Stranger Things should make it in again, especially given the former two are ending. Newcomers will likely include Apple's acclaimed sci-fi mystery Severance and Netflix's Squid Game, the latter of which was such a phenomenon it has a chance of actually winning. The other slots could go a number of ways. But we're betting Showtime's buzzy Yellowjackets will be honored for its freshman season after getting nominated at the Critics' Choice Awards and Television Critics Association Awards, and past nominee This Is Us should earn one last nod for its farewell season. But keep an eye on Yellowstone, one of TV's biggest hits and a Screen Actors Guild Awards nominee, to finally sneak in — maybe instead of the other "yellow" show. Comedy Series Abbott Elementary

Atlanta

Barry

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso This category looks like a battle between reigning champ Ted Lasso and Hacks, which put up a good fight last year with writing and directing wins. Beyond those, one of the most well-received sitcoms in years, Abbott Elementary, will provide network TV some love, and it may be a dark horse winner. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Barry, and Atlanta have been nominated every season, so don't expect that to change, and Hulu's mystery-comedy Only Murders in the Building should crack the list after nods at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and more.

That leaves space for past nominee Curb Your Enthusiasm or perhaps What We Do in the Shadows. But we're betting voters actually go with a different Taika Waititi show: Reservation Dogs, the comedy about Indigenous teenagers that's one of the best-reviewed shows of the past year. Limited or Anthology Series Dopesick

The Dropout

Maid

The Staircase

The White Lotus Dopesick and Maid, two well-reviewed miniseries about important topics like the opioid epidemic and domestic violence, are locks, and HBO's The White Lotus should maintain its momentum after being a water-cooler hit last summer. Two recent true-crime streaming shows that had strong word-of-mouth, The Dropout and The Staircase, will likely flesh out the list, though it wouldn't be shocking if either is replaced with another true-crime series a bit fresher in voters' minds: Under the Banner of Heaven. Lead Actor in a Drama Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Jeremy Strong (Succession) Nearly this entire category consists of past nominees, and the Succession stars are particularly strong candidates after another great season. The only likely newcomer is Lee Jung-jae for Squid Game, who won at the SAG Awards in an upset. Odenkirk, who has fewer past nominations than Brown, is arguably the weakest contender, so don't be stunned if he's missing in favor of Severance's Adam Scott or perhaps Yellowstone's Kevin Costner. But come on, the guy did nearly die making this season. Lead Actress in a Drama Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Mandy Moore (This Is Us)

Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone)

Zendaya (Euphoria) Zendaya and Laura Linney are frontrunners, and although Mandy Moore has only been nominated once for This Is Us, she should get in again based on her emotional role in the final season. Melanie Lynskey will also be here for Yellowjackets, especially after winning a Critics' Choice Award and delivering a memorable speech (in which she thanked her nanny). Jennifer Aniston getting nominated again is somewhat questionable given The Morning Show continues to get mixed reviews, but she did get a second nod at the SAG Awards. Kelly Reilly has also been earning lots of buzz for Yellowstone, so she may be that show's only major acting nominee. But if the Television Academy is all in on Severance, Britt Lower replacing Aniston is in play. We'd normally list Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, but Killing Eve's widely disliked ending may have ended their chances. Supporting Actor in a Drama Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Oh Young-soo (Squid Game)

John Turturro (Severance) Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, and Matthew Macfadyen were all nominated before, and Alan Ruck has potential to join them, in which case Succession would dominate half the category. But we're thinking a final season bump for Better Call Saul will get past nominees Jonathan Banks and Giancarlo Esposito in again (though Saul will technically be eligible next year too), and Billy Crudup, who won in 2020 and was nominated at the SAG Awards, should repeat. The wave of Squid Game hype could give a remaining spot to Oh Young-soo, and as perhaps the heart of Severance, John Turturro looks like that series' best opportunity for an acting nod. Supporting Actress in a Drama Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

Sadie Sink (Stranger Things)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sarah Snook and Julia Garner are locked based on their previous nominations and critical acclaim, and Jung Ho-yeon will get a nod after winning a SAG Award, while category newcomers should include Patricia Arquette for Severance and J. Smith-Cameron for Succession. Millie Bobby Brown could get in for Stranger Things, as she's been nominated twice before. But her co-star Sadie Sink arguably had the meatier role in season four, so it seems more likely she'll be running up that hill to a nomination. And yes, after years of Better Call Saul fans wondering how Rhea Seehorn hasn't been nominated, a final season boost should finally end her streak of snubs. Lead Actor in a Comedy Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) Donald Glover, Bill Hader, and Jason Sudeikis have all won this award, so they'll likely get another nomination. The same goes for Anthony Anderson, who's been nominated for Black-ish a whopping seven times and is eligible for the final season. Plus, how could the Academy resist a chance to honor industry legends like Steve Martin and Martin Short? They were both nominated at the SAG Awards, and if the Emmys follow suit, Larry David may have to curb his enthusiasm for a nod. Lead Actress in a Comedy Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Jean Smart (Hacks) Let's be honest: nobody here has a chance other than Jean Smart, who won last year and is crushing it on Hacks. But we expect Rachel Brosnahan, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Kaley Cuoco to compete again, and they'll be joined by newcomer Quinta Brunson given that, as the creator of Abbott Elementary, so much of the talk about the show revolves around her. The last spot is up for grabs, but the fact that Only Murders in the Building's cast was promoting the new season right in the middle of Emmy voting could help Selena Gomez snag her first nomination ever. Supporting Actor in a Comedy Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) There may be no room for newcomers here, as each of these contenders has been nominated before. But Brett Goldstein, Tony Shalhoub, and Henry Winkler are particularly strong as past winners, while non-winners Kenan Thompson and Anthony Carrigan aren't guaranteed to repeat. If they don't, watch out for Barry's Stephen Root or Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt, especially since Hunt had an episode of his own this season. Supporting Actress in a Comedy Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Sarah Goldberg (Barry)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)