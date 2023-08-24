TV to watch in September, from 'The Changeling' to 'American Horror Story: Delicate'

Coming up in the world of television: Adaptations of bestselling books, spin-offs of beloved franchises and a major acting role for Kim Kardashian. These are the most anticipated new and returning shows in September 2023:

'The Changeling' (Sept. 8)

Not to be confused with the classic George C. Scott horror movie, LaKeith Stanfield stars in this Apple TV+ series described as a "fairytale for grown-ups." Based on Victor LaValle's 2017 fantasy-horror novel, "The Changeling" stars Stanfield as a man who goes on a "death-defying odyssey through a New York City he didn't know existed" after the mysterious disappearance of his wife, with whom he has just welcomed a child. The book's author serves as an executive producer, as does Stanfield, and the showrunner is Kelly Marcel, co-creator of "Terra Nova."

'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' (Sept. 10)

Everyone's getting a "Walking Dead" spin-off these days, and Norman Reedus is no exception. The actor returns as his fan-favorite character Daryl Dixon in this sequel series that takes place after the series finale of "The Walking Dead." In this spin-off, Daryl washes ashore in France without any idea of how he got there. "The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home," AMC said. "As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan."

'The Morning Show' (Sept. 13)

Top of the morning to fans of Apple's "The Morning Show," which will return in September for its third season of juicy TV news infighting. Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Billy Crudup star in this drama series about the behind-the-scenes at a fictional morning show, and in season 3, "the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA," per Apple. Alongside the returning cast, "Mad Men" star Jon Hamm has joined the new season as the aforementioned tech titan. Fans thankfully need not worry about an abrupt cancellation, as "The Morning Show" has already been renewed for season 4.

'The Other Black Girl' (Sept. 13)

Based on the bestselling novel by Zakiya Dalila Harris, Hulu's new thriller "The Other Black Girl" centers around Nella (Sinclair Daniel), an editorial assistant at a publishing house, who's delighted to find that another Black woman has been hired. But as this new employee, Hazel (Ashleigh Murray), starts to rise, Nella "discovers something sinister is going on at the company," per the streamer. Harris herself was a former editorial assistant at Knopf Doubleday, and her debut made a big splash in 2021 after selling at auction for over $1 million. Rashida Jones serves as executive producer of the adaptation.

'Wrestlers' (Sept. 13)

Netflix is tagging the creator of "Cheer" into the ring for another sports documentary. From director Greg Whiteley, who also brought us "Last Chance U," the documentary series "Wrestlers" centers on Ohio Valley Wrestling, the professional wrestling league whose alums include WWE stars Dave Bautista and John Cena. "With new owners in the picture, once-famous pro wrestler Al Snow has been given the summer to turn OVW's dire financial situation around," the streamer says. It's almost enough to forgive Netflix for prematurely canceling "GLOW" — almost.

'American Horror Story: Delicate' (Sept. 20)

Prepare for the second-most horrifying Kim Kardashian show of September after "The Kardashians." The reality star takes on her biggest acting role to date in the new season of "American Horror Story," which is based on the novel "Delicate Condition." It follows an actress (Emma Roberts) who desperately wants to start a family but has had several failed IVF attempts. "As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her — and her pursuit of motherhood," per FX. Zachary Quinto and Billie Lourd return, and Cara Delevingne and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez also star alongside Kardashian. Because the show is an anthology, viewers can presumably jump into this new season without watching the rest — though if you're pregnant, it seems you may want to steer clear.

'The Continental: From the World of John Wick' (Sept. 22)

It's time to check in with a new "John Wick" series that gives the franchise's fans everything they want … unless they want John Wick himself. The action series moves into the world of TV with this Peacock show set in the universe of the films, though Keanu Reeves' title character will not make an appearance. That's because "The Continental" is a prequel that takes place in the 1970s and revolves around a young Winston, played in the movies by Ian McShane but by Colin Woodell in the show. "The Continental" also promises to reveal the origin of the titular chain of hotels for assassins seen in the movies, and includes Mel Gibson as the head of the New York Continental. But Peacock is keeping things concise, as this event series is just three episodes.

'Krapopolis' (Sept. 24)

Another month, another Dan Harmon animated show. The co-creator of "Rick and Morty" will debut yet another new series in September: "Krapopolis." Set in ancient Greece, the animated comedy centers on "a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the world's first cities without killing each other," per the network. Harmon created the show, which features the voices of Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry and Hannah Waddingham. Fox has already gone all in on "Krapopolis," ordering three seasons before a single episode has aired. Times sure have changed since Harmon's "Community" was constantly on the verge of cancellation.

'Gen V' (Sept. 29)

"The Boys" is back in town, at least in spin-off form. The superhero satire has spawned this new series that's set in the same world and takes place at a college for young superheroes run by Vought International. It explores "the training of the first generation of superheroes to know about Compound V," the serum that gives them powers, and follows the students as they "put their physical and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school's highly coveted top ranking," per Prime Video. The cast includes Jaz Sinclair, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter. A few stars from "The Boys" will meanwhile reprise their roles, including Jessie T. Usher as A-Train — meaning a show that parodies shared superhero universes has officially spawned a shared superhero universe of its own.

