A different hotel for every need this February

Depending on your mood this February, you might want to take out the skis for a mountain getaway, head to a resort in a warmer climate or have a quiet Valentine's Day retreat closer to home. Also: only applause if you go with all three! These five hotels work for any kind of February escape.

For the slope fiend: Hotel Bellerive in Zermatt, Switzerland

The majestic Matterhorn is a main attraction in Zermatt (Image credit: KDP via Getty Images)

Come to Zermatt for the skiing, stay for the stunning views of the Matterhorn. The Sky Rooms at Hotel Bellerive face the famed mountain and have balconies if you want to go outside for an even closer look (bundle up!). After a long day hitting the slopes, head over to the hotel's spa, where you can relax in the jacuzzi, sauna and hammam or book a massage.

For the history lovers: The Jefferson D.C. in Washington, D.C.

The Jefferson D.C.'s Book Room is a great place to relax (Image credit: Jefferson D.C.)

The Beaux Arts-style Jefferson D.C. is a classic, with plush rooms and suites and a communal Book Room where guests can get cozy with a leather-bound book or just sit for a spell in front of the fire. For Valentine's Day, the hotel is offering the "Historic Kind of Love" package, which includes 15% off a Deluxe Suite, a welcome bottle of champagne and dinner for two at The Greenhouse. Pack your comfortable shoes, because the package also includes a walking tour put together by the hotel's in-house historian that stops at love-related landmarks. Historic Kind of Love runs Feb. 1-29, 2024.

For the architecture gawker: Shiv Vilas Resort in Jaipur, India

The Hawa Mahal attracts more than 1 million visitors a year (Image credit: Eric Lafforgue / Art in All of Us / Corbis via Getty Images)

The palatial Shiv Vilas Resort is opulent, inside and out. The decor is lavish, with heavy drapes and gilded furnishings, and at the spa, guests can indulge in traditional foot-bath rituals. Amenities include a sauna, a steam bath and a large swimming pool, plus activities — cricket, chess and kite flying — for kids. Jaipur is known as the Pink City, and its most famous landmark is the Hawa Mahal. Built in 1799, this massive palace is made of red and pink sandstone and has stunning views of the city.

For the opulent idler: The Shore Club in Turks & Caicos

The Shore Club is right on the immaculate Long Bay Beach (Image credit: The Shore Club)

This is where you go for true R&R. The Shore Club is on pristine Long Bay Beach, where the turquoise water is perfect for snorkeling, kayaking, paddle boarding and swimming. Those who prefer to stay dry can play tennis day or night on the lighted court, sign up for pilates and yoga classes and book a luxurious service in the spa. The Shore Club's accommodations include 38 suites, 110 rooms and six villas that can hold up to 14 guests, all mere steps from the resort's restaurants, bars and four pools. This one is a splurge, but, oh, the bang for your buck.

For the beachfront partygoer: Hotel Arpoador in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

You can watch surfers from the terrace of Hotel Arpoador (Image credit: Giovani Cordioli / Getty Images)

Because Hotel Arpoador is right on Ipanema Beach, you can go from your room to the waves in minutes. This modern hotel has accommodations ranging from small rooms with inner courtyard views to larger suites with living rooms, hammocks and balconies that overlook the sea. The hotel's hub is the terrace, where guests can dip into the pool and sauna, pick up a drink at the bar and gather for communal yoga classes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings. It is always a good time in Rio, but the fun shifts into overdrive during Carnival. In 2024, the festivities will run from Feb. 9-17.