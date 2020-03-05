The daily gossip: March 5, 2020

Chrissy Teigen regrets getting plastic surgery as a young model

In a candid interview with Glamour UK, Chrissy Teigen described how undergoing plastic surgery as a young model has her "screwed." "I did my boobs," she said, although the decision, made for a swimsuit shoot when she was around 20, makes less sense now for the 34-year-old mother-of-two. "I think you're supposed to replace [implants] every ten years," Teigen mused to the magazine, "but when you have kids you think about [the risks] of surgery and I think, 'This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery.'" After years of struggling with her looks, though, Teigen has embraced her body: "I don't see it as a negative thing any more," she said. [Glamour UK]