The daily gossip: March 5, 2020
1.
Katy Perry confirms she's pregnant using a music video
Katy Perry confirmed rumors that she is pregnant with her first child in the elegant new music video for "Never Worn White." In the video, Perry, 35, overcomes concerns about marital commitment; the final shot shows off her bump in an angelic sheer slip. "I'm late," Perry said when she failed to immediately appear for a Q&A with fans on Instagram after the video dropped. "But you already knew that." Perry and the baby's father, fiancé Orlando Bloom, 43, are set to marry in Japan in June. While sticklers might take issue with the title of her new song, seeing as Perry was previously married to Russell Brand in 2010, calm down: she wore gray at that wedding. [YouTube, People]
2.
No one quite understands what Kendrick Lamar's new company is
Kendrick Lamar has launched, uh, something. On Thursday, the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper and his longtime collaborator, Dave Free, announced pgLang, "a new multi-lingual, at service company." As their press release explains, "pgLang is at service to creators and projects that selflessly speak with, and for, the shared experiences that connect us all." The company's website includes a "visual mission statement" starring Lamar's cousin Baby Keem, Grown-ish actress Yara Shahidi, and music by Florence Welch, but it will tell you absolutely nothing about what pgLang actually is. Naturally, the company's swag, including a $100 hoodie, is already available for purchase. [Vulture, Pitchfork]
3.
Apple and Netflix pull out of South by Southwest over coronavirus concerns
Apple and Netflix are the latest companies to ditch South by Southwest amid coronavirus fears, though the festival is still expected to proceed as scheduled. Netflix had been set to screen five of its films, and has canceled all of the screenings as well as its panel with Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones for their upcoming series #blackexcellence. Apple is also dropping out, canceling plans to show several originals in addition to the world premiere of Spike Jonze's "live documentary," Beastie Boys Story. Apple and Netflix join Amazon Studios, Facebook, Twitter, and others in pulling out of the event, which begins March 13, amid fears over the outbreak. [The Associated Press, Variety]
4.
Elle Fanning admits to wild 21st birthday night
Everyone needs to learn for themselves never to mix champagne and tequila shots. As Elle Fanning confessed on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, she discovered that the hard way on her 21st birthday last April. "I threw up. A lot," she admitted to the host. "In the Uber on the ride home." Fanning, who celebrated her birthday with older sister Dakota Fanning, said the events of the night are "a bit hazy" but "I've been told that the Uber driver was really nice." She and her friends "kept telling him that I ate bad fish," Fanning added, but "it was like, he totally knows. I have glitter. Like, I'm probably wearing, like, a 21st birthday hat, you know?" Yeah. He knew. [Jimmy Kimmel Live , E! News]
5.
Chrissy Teigen regrets getting plastic surgery as a young model
In a candid interview with Glamour UK, Chrissy Teigen described how undergoing plastic surgery as a young model has her "screwed." "I did my boobs," she said, although the decision, made for a swimsuit shoot when she was around 20, makes less sense now for the 34-year-old mother-of-two. "I think you're supposed to replace [implants] every ten years," Teigen mused to the magazine, "but when you have kids you think about [the risks] of surgery and I think, 'This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery.'" After years of struggling with her looks, though, Teigen has embraced her body: "I don't see it as a negative thing any more," she said. [Glamour UK]