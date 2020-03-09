The daily gossip: March 9, 2020

Doja Cat has had enough of coronavirus hysteria

Doja Cat thinks you're overreacting with your plague bunker. "I'm not scared of a coronavirus or the motherf--king beer version of that sh-t," the rapper said in a profanity-laden tirade against COVID-19 on Instagram this weekend. While the virus has now infected some 110,000 people worldwide and killed more than 3,000, Doja Cat is keeping a level head amid the same hysteria that has her colleagues in the industry canceling shows. "You just take some Mucinex and drink water and tea and sleep — that's all you gotta do," she insisted, adding "y'all are so scared of corona that I need a Corona." Still, might be a good idea to keep washing your hands, regardless of what Doja Cat tells you on Instagram. [Uproxx]