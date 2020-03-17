The daily gossip: March 17, 2020

Jared Leto didn't know about the pandemic because he was meditating in the desert

Jared Leto has emerged from a 12-day silent meditation in the desert to discover that the world is on fire. "Mind-blowing — to say the least," he wrote on Instagram. Leto claimed he and his fellow spiritual pilgrims were "totally isolated" and "we had no idea what was happening outside the facility," but now he is "catching up on what's going on," by which he presumably means the vast existential dread the rest of us have been dealing with over the past two weeks. Meanwhile, Just Jared reports that contestants on Germany's edition of Big Brother still don't know about the pandemic, having been sealed off on Feb. 6, but that they'll find out "in a special Tuesday edition of the show." [Instagram, Just Jared]