Colbert delivers monologue from his bathtub amid Late Show coronavirus hiatus

Colbert delivers monologue from his bathtub amid Late Show coronavirus hiatus8:03 a.m.
Macron says French must stay at home for 15 days amid coronavirus pandemic: 'We are at war'9:09 a.m.
Nordstrom, Sephora latest stores to close doors amid coronavirus pandemic2:03 a.m.
To prevent a coronavirus outbreak in jail, L.A. County is releasing some inmates1:14 a.m.
On eve of primary, Ohio's health director orders polls closedMarch 16, 2020
In 2017, Trump team attended briefing on dealing with a pandemic much like COVID-19March 16, 2020
Ohio judge denies state's attempt to postpone primary until June 2March 16, 2020
High school journalism students work with local newspaper to keep their community informedMarch 16, 2020
