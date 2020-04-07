The daily gossip: April 7, 2020
1.
Stevie Nicks finally learned what a dove sounds like
Stevie Nicks famously sang about the "white-winged dove" in her 1981 hit "Edge of Seventeen," but she'd apparently never actually heard one sing … until now. "In 1980, I was flying home from Phoenix, Arizona, and I was handed a menu that said, 'The white wing dove sings a song that sounds like she's singing ooh, ooh, ooh. She makes her home here in the great Saguaro cactus that provides shelter and protection for her…'" Nicks tweeted. She incorporated the info into her lyrics, but "over the last 40 years I can honestly say, I have never heard a dove sing" until "several days ago" when a friend pointed one out. "I started to cry," Nicks went on. "This dove had come here to watch over me." [Twitter]
2.
Tiger King is getting a 'definitive sequel' focusing on the disappearance of Carole Baskin's husband
If all you cool cats and kittens still have questions after finishing Tiger King, never fear, Investigation Discovery is following up Netflix's docuseries with a "definitive sequel" called Investigating The Strange World Of Joe Exotic. ID's production is seemingly unrelated to a rumored and not-yet-confirmed "reunion" episode teased by Exotic's one-time business partner Jeff Lowe, and will focus on the mysterious disappearance of Carole Baskin's husband. "It's time to let the cat out of the bag and address the lingering questions that viewers demand be answered," ID President Henry Schleiff said in a press release. [Deadline, Fox News]
3.
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have 'reunited during their self-isolation'
The loneliness of social distancing poses obvious challenges for people who really, really shouldn't text their exs (seriously, don't do it!), but Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have taken questionable quarantine arrangements to the next level and "reunited during their self-isolation," sources tell People. The couple, who were married from 1987 to 2000, were confirmed to be self-isolating together by their 26-year-old daughter Tallulah, who posted a picture of her parents in matching pajamas with the caption "chaotic neutral." Over the years and despite other relationships (Willis married Emma Heming in 2009; Moore was most recently married to Ashton Kutcher from 2005 to 2013), Willis and Moore have stayed friends. "We felt more connected than we did before the divorce," Moore wrote in her memoir. [People, Jezebel]
4.
Tracy Morgan wants to get his sharks and moray eel tested for coronavirus
During a wide-ranging and utterly bizarre interview on the Today show Tuesday, actor Tracy Morgan fretted about the health of his exotic animals after reading that a tiger at the Bronx zoo tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. "I'm getting my sharks tested, I'm getting my moray eel tested, I just bought a 600-pound silverback gorilla and I'm going to take him down to NewYork-Presbyterian and get him tested," Morgan, who owns a 20,000-gallon fish tank, told a disbelieving Hoda Kotb. "Are you for real or are you just pretending?" Kotb pushed, attempting to get the interview back on track. But Morgan claimed, "No, I'm for real man, this is real stuff!" [Today, BuzzFeed News]
5.
Matthew McConaughey hosts bingo night for seniors in quarantine
Even in these strange and isolated times, you just gotta keep livin' man, L-I-V-I-N. The residents of The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living in Round Rock, Texas, didn't have to put life on pause either, thanks to actor Matthew McConaughey, who helped them out on Monday night as their virtual bingo caller. Joined by his wife, mom, and two of his children, McConaughey was an enthusiastic host, cheering on the dual winners who got "bingo" after his call of I-24. "Richard Black just waving a hammer up high!" McConaughey announced. "We got Charles King in the iPad up high! We got two winners!" Said William Swearingen, the senior VP of sales and marketing at Spectrum Retirement, "We will be forever grateful." [Good Morning America, Fox News]