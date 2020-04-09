The daily gossip: April 9, 2020

SNL to return this weekend with brand new sketches

Live from home, it's Saturday night! This weekend, Saturday Night Live will return with new sketches for the first time since it went on hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak back in mid-March. While SNL's announcement on Twitter included a screenshot of the cast in a Zoom call, it isn't clear what format the show will actually take, or if it will be performed live. This much does seem for sure, though: There will be a "Weekend Update" segment, hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che. "Will we get a Tiger King sketch?" tweeted entertainment reporter Jeff Sneider. "Production may be tricky, but how could we not? And will Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump make a remote appearance?" Time will tell! [NBC News]