Brandi Carlile and Stephen Colbert pay tribute to John Prine and his music

Stephen Colbert got the first interview with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) after Sanders dropped out of the Democratic presidential race on Wednesday.

Sanders explained the timing of his decision said he has spoken with former Vice President Joe Biden, now the presumptive nominee. "It's no great secret that Joe Biden's politics are different than mine, but I have known Joe since I came to the Senate in 2006 ... and what I would say to people is that Joe is a very decent human being," and "I hope to be able to work with Joe to move him in a more progressive direction" and convince him to "bring new people into his political world," Sanders said. Colbert asked if that was an endorsement, and Sanders said he and Biden are "working on" deciding "how we can best go forward together."

That said, "I will do everything that I can to make sure that Donald Trump is not re-elected," Sanders reiterated. "Because I believe Trump has been the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country, and we're seeing his narcissism and ignorance playing out in terms of the pandemic we're experiencing right now."

Colbert and Sanders agreed that the coronavirus pandemic is making a strong case for a robust national health care system. Also, Colbert said, "if any good can come out of this terrible situation, it should be an awareness by average Americans that they are essential, and that the elites, and the richest among us, do not actually have to go out and do their jobs right now." "I think that's a very profound and important point," Sanders agreed.