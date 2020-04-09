See More Speed Reads
Watch this
Edit

Brandi Carlile and Stephen Colbert pay tribute to John Prine and his music

5:56 a.m.

"Last night, John Prine died, and there's too much to say," Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday's Late Show. The first mixtape his wife ever made for him, before they were married, started with the Prine song "Paradise," he said. "I love that song, and I loved her for showing it to me. I learned it on the guitar so I could play it over the phone to her, because we were living in different cities." He later got to perform for Prine and with him, Colbert said, and meet other people who also loved John Prine. Among them was Brandi Carlile, whom Colbert asked to play one of Prine's songs in tribute. She chose "Hello in There."

"I have been asked to record one of John Prine's songs for tonight, and it's a great honor for me," Carlile said from home. "I've been thinking long and hard about it because there's so many amazing and powerful messages that John Prine has left the world, and for the people that weren't familiar with his music, they're about to get a whole lotta truth dropped on 'em, which I am really happy about."

"I think that this is a song that John would've liked me to sing," she said, "because this song refers to the people that we're all staying home to protect, and it reminds us that older people aren't expendable, that they made us who we are and they've given us every single thing that we have. So even though John never got to get old, and we all would've liked for him to, at the age of 24, when he wrote this song, he understood this." Watch her performance below, and remember to say hello to any receptive old people you run across or love. Peter Weber

coronavirus research
Edit

Coronavirus genomes show New York's COVID-19 outbreak came from Europe months ago

7:19 a.m.
Coronavirus genome in China
STR/AFP/Getty Images

The U.S. has nearly a third of the world's 1.5 million official COVID-19 cases, and New York, by itself, has more coronavirus cases than any single foreign country. But while the coronavirus outbreak started in Wuhan, China, in late 2019, most of the New York cases came from Europe, and the European mutation was spreading silently around the New York City area by mid-February, two separate groups of viral historians have determined, The New York Times reported late Wednesday.

Teams of geneticists at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and the NYU Grossman School of Medicine separately studied the genomes of coronavirus samples from different groups of COVID-19 cases in New York. "The research revealed a previously hidden spread of the virus that might have been detected if aggressive testing programs had been put in place," the Times notes. As it was, New York got its first positive COVID-19 test on March 1, followed a couple of weeks later by a surge of cases.

The silent spread of the coronavirus proved devastating. It became clear the coronavirus had been circulating locally in the Seattle area when a team the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the University of Washington sequenced the genome of a new COVID-19 patient in late February and found it shared genetic mutation from a case detected Jan. 20, likely from Wuhan. The New York researchers started sequencing samples soon after. President Trump closed off most travel from China on Jan. 31 but did not restrict foreigners coming from Europe until March 11.

Geneticists can trace the path a virus took by studying small mutations in its genome. The variations in this new coronavirus map the history of the virus but the mutations don't seem to affect how the virus works, which is welcome news in the hunt for a vaccine. Read more about the science and the genetic history of COVID-19 at The New York Times. Peter Weber

Late Night Tackles 2020 Democrats
Edit

Bernie Sanders tells Stephen Colbert how Biden can appeal to his fans, calls GOP vote-curbing 'pathetic'

5:13 a.m.

Stephen Colbert got the first interview with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) after Sanders dropped out of the Democratic presidential race on Wednesday.

Sanders explained the timing of his decision said he has spoken with former Vice President Joe Biden, now the presumptive nominee. "It's no great secret that Joe Biden's politics are different than mine, but I have known Joe since I came to the Senate in 2006 ... and what I would say to people is that Joe is a very decent human being," and "I hope to be able to work with Joe to move him in a more progressive direction" and convince him to "bring new people into his political world," Sanders said. Colbert asked if that was an endorsement, and Sanders said he and Biden are "working on" deciding "how we can best go forward together."

That said, "I will do everything that I can to make sure that Donald Trump is not re-elected," Sanders reiterated. "Because I believe Trump has been the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country, and we're seeing his narcissism and ignorance playing out in terms of the pandemic we're experiencing right now."

Colbert and Sanders agreed that the coronavirus pandemic is making a strong case for a robust national health care system. Also, Colbert said, "if any good can come out of this terrible situation, it should be an awareness by average Americans that they are essential, and that the elites, and the richest among us, do not actually have to go out and do their jobs right now." "I think that's a very profound and important point," Sanders agreed.

Given what happened in Wisconsin on Tuesday, "how do we make sure that we have a smooth election in November?" Colbert asked. Sanders said Wisconsin's forced primary was "probably the ugliest thing that I have ever seen from a political perspective," and he and many of his colleagues are working to "come up with the money and the law" to make sure everyone can vote remotely by paper ballot. "I will tell you that there is strong resistance coming from Republicans," he said, "and I think that's pretty pathetic, to tell you the truth. I would hope that, no matter what your political view is, you do everything you can to makes sure that as many people as possible participate in our democracy." Peter Weber

Poll Watch
Edit

Trump's approval rating is back to normal, coronavirus response numbers in the red, new polls show

3:08 a.m.
Trump
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump frequently touts the high TV ratings for his daily coronavirus press briefings, citing a two-week-old New York Times report, but viewership isn't translating into perceived leadership, according to a flurry of polls released Wednesday. Despite an early, modest jump in approval ratings, "Trump isn't benefiting from what political scientists refer to as a 'rally 'round the flag' effect — a traditional surge in popularity as the nation unites behind its leader during an emergency situation," Politico reports.

In six separate polls released Wednesday, Trump's approval rating ranged from 40 percent to 45 percent, and "increasing percentages say they think Trump is doing a bad job, and his administration hasn't done enough to protect citizens from the effects of COVID-19," Politico says. Trump's average approval rating, as aggregated by RealClearPolitics, went from 44.5 percent on March 8 to 47.4 percent last week and 45.2 percent on Wednesday afternoon.

"We saw something," Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, told Politico. "There was a slight bump for him," but "the fact that there wasn't a huge rally effect given the severity and the breadth of this crisis is really what's unusual here," he added. "And it says a lot about Trump's unwillingness or inability to capitalize on a moment like this."

Maybe it's a coincidence, but the daily coronavirus briefings "have grown longer since they started, and Mr. Trump's share of the time at the lectern has as well," from 20 minutes per session in mid-March to 53 minutes currently, Peter Baker notes at The New York Times. When he speaks, "the president has routinely contradicted himself without ever acknowledging that he does so," sending "confusing signals that other politicians, public health officials, and the rest of the country are left to sort out."

Monmouth's poll Wednesday had Trump's approval rating at 44 percent, down 2 percentage points from last month, and his handling of the virus was 46 percent favorable, 49 percent unfavorable, a reverse from last month's 50 percent favorable, 45 percent unfavorable numbers. CNN/SSRS and Quinnipiac polls Wednesday had narrow majorities disapproving of Trump coronavirus response. Read more at Politico. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Edit

Miami zoo welcomes two clouded leopard kittens

1:20 a.m.

A pair of clouded leopard kittens, the two newest residents of Zoo Miami, made their social media debut on Tuesday.

The kittens — a boy and a girl — were born on Feb. 11, but the zoo didn't announce the birth until almost a month later because they were secluded in a den with their mother, Serai. This was done to ensure they weren't under any "external stress" and able to bond, the zoo said. Photos of the brother and sister were shared online by the zoo's communications director, who said they are "growing and thriving."

The kittens have now received their first vaccines, CBS News reports, and are "developing well." In the wild, clouded leopards live in forests in southeast Asia, and are considered vulnerable due to poaching and habitat loss. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Trump again hits the World Health Organization for having 'minimized the threat' from COVID-19

1:17 a.m.

The World Health Organization has declined to criticize President Trump, whose country has nearly three times the number of confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus cases as the next country on the list (Spain), but Trump seems eager to pick a fight with the WHO. After going after the United Nations health agency at Tuesday's White House coronavirus briefing, Trump returned to the theme at Wednesday's briefing, complaining at length about how much the U.S. contributes to the WHO versus China's contribution.

"The World WHO, World Health, got it wrong, I mean they got it very wrong, in many ways they were wrong," Trump said. "They also minimized the threat very strongly and, not good."

The WHO did say Jan. 14 that "preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel coronavirus," but it reversed course by Jan. 30, saying "there has been human-to-human transmission in three countries outside China" and calling it a global health emergency.

There is plenty to fault in the WHO's response to what it finally declared a pandemic on March 11, but Trump may not be the best person to offer such criticism.

Trump's "shifting assessments of the seriousness of the virus over recent months have been well documented," Peter Baker writes in The New York Times. "Initially, he likened it to an ordinary flu that would 'miraculously' go away, then he later called it 'the worst thing that the country has probably ever seen' and declared 'war' against the virus," declaring a national emergency on March 13. Trump's presidential daily briefing had detailed warnings of the threat from the virus spreading through China by early January, ABC News reports. His trade adviser was warning about the dire threat to the U.S. economy and U.S. lives in late January.

The Daily Show reminds us how Trump and his allies discussed the coronavirus, and when:

"What remains unclear," Baker writes at the Times, "is whether Mr. Trump does not remember saying things that he later denies saying or is trying to impose his own reality." Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Edit

Virginia teen flies medical supplies to hospitals in rural communities

12:07 a.m.
TJ Kim loads a plane
Thomas Kim via AP

Once a week, TJ Kim makes a very special delivery, flying into a rural community in Virginia and dropping off much-needed medical supplies.

Kim, 16, was disappointed when the coronavirus pandemic ended his school year early and he was no longer able to play lacrosse. Kim started taking flying lessons last year, and decided with the extra time he now had, he would collect as much personal protective equipment as possible to distribute to hospitals in rural areas. On March 27, he packed his plane with gowns, masks, and gloves, and delivered them to a 25-bed hospital in Luray.

"They kind of conveyed to me that they were really forgotten about," Kim told The Associated Press. "Everyone was wanting to send donations to big city hospitals. Every hospital is hurting for supplies, but it's the rural hospitals that really feel forgotten."

It hasn't been easy to find some of the supplies, Kim said, but the effort is worth it once the items are dropped off. In Virginia, there are seven critical access hospitals in rural communities, and Kim said his goal is to make deliveries at all of them. Catherine Garcia

$$$$$
Edit

Guam trip that led to acting Navy secretary's resignation cost $243,000

April 8, 2020
Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly's Monday trip to Guam cost him his job and taxpayers an estimated $243,000.

Modly traveled on a modified Gulfstream jet, CNN reports, with a flight time of roughly 35 hours. It costs about $6,946.19 per hour to fly the plane.

He went to Guam to speak to sailors on board the USS Theodore Roosevelt. Last week, while still commander of the aircraft carrier, Capt. Brett Crozier wrote a memo to the Navy, saying "decisive action" was needed to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus on the ship. "We are not at war," he said. "Sailors do not need to die."

The memo was leaked to the San Francisco Chronicle, and Crozier was dismissed. Modly arrived in Guam a few days later, and while addressing sailors, he disparaged Crozier, calling him "stupid" and "naive." He later tried to backtrack and apologized for "any pain my remarks may have caused," but it wasn't enough, and he resigned on Tuesday. Catherine Garcia

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.