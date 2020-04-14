The daily gossip: April 14, 2020

Rainn Wilson shares Dwight's advice for how to spend your time in quarantine

In times of great uncertainty, it's only natural to wonder what Dwight from The Office would have advised you to do. Thankfully, actor Rainn Wilson, who last played the assistant regional manager of Dunder Mifflin seven years ago, has some pretty good insight into Dwight's psyche. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Wilson admitted Dwight would have been a huge fan of Netflix's Tiger King (and potentially opened an exotic animal zoo of his own) as well as have "confused the coronavirus with the zombie apocalypse." As such, "Dwight's advice" for what you should do with all your time in quarantine "would all be about working on your self-defense," Wilson said. He added worryingly: "I think there'd be a lot of guns involved." [Entertainment Weekly]