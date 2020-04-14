The daily gossip: April 14, 2020
1.
Alex Trebek is finally writing a memoir
2.
Rainn Wilson shares Dwight's advice for how to spend your time in quarantine
In times of great uncertainty, it's only natural to wonder what Dwight from The Office would have advised you to do. Thankfully, actor Rainn Wilson, who last played the assistant regional manager of Dunder Mifflin seven years ago, has some pretty good insight into Dwight's psyche. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Wilson admitted Dwight would have been a huge fan of Netflix's Tiger King (and potentially opened an exotic animal zoo of his own) as well as have "confused the coronavirus with the zombie apocalypse." As such, "Dwight's advice" for what you should do with all your time in quarantine "would all be about working on your self-defense," Wilson said. He added worryingly: "I think there'd be a lot of guns involved." [Entertainment Weekly]
3.
Bruce Springsteen announces New Jersey coronavirus fundraiser with Jon Bon Jovi, Tony Bennett, and more
4.
Rita Wilson describes 'extreme' side effects from COVID-19 drug
Rita Wilson and her husband, Tom Hanks, are back to feeling "completely normal" after testing positive for COVID-19 more than a month ago. Wilson, though, told CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King on Tuesday that the road to recovery wasn't easy, particularly because of the "extreme" side effects from the experimental COVID-19 drug chloroquine, which is more commonly used as an anti-malarial. "I was completely nauseous and I had vertigo," Wilson recalled. "I could not walk and my muscles felt very weak. I think people have to be very considerate about that drug. We don't know if it's helpful in this case." Thankfully Wilson is doing much better now, and can happily return to her rapping. [ET , CBS This Morning]
5.
Billie Eilish adorably failed at fostering a puppy
Billie Eilish admitted Monday that she has "failed at fostering" and will be adopting the pit bull puppy she'd taken in amid the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, the 18-year-old Grammy winner had shared a photo of herself with two puppies, urging followers that "if you're looking for things to do while we're all stuck at home, foster some babiieesss." On Monday, she joked that "I failed at fostering teehee" and posted a picture of a squishy gray dog, writing, "this little nameless monkey … you are miiiiiiiiiine." Eilish confirmed the other puppy she'd been fostering was also going to a "different forever home" and is "going to live the happiest life." While her new pup remains without a name, might we suggest Bad Guy? [Just Jared, MTV]