The Boss
Bruce Springsteen announces New Jersey coronavirus fundraiser with Jon Bon Jovi, Tony Bennett, and more

11:01 a.m.
Bruce Springsteen.
BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images

The Boss and more stars are set for another major coronavirus fundraiser, this one focused on raising money for relief in New Jersey.

Bruce Springsteen took to Good Morning America on Tuesday to announce a fundraiser for next week that will benefit his home state's New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. He'll be joined by Jon Bon Jovi, Tony Bennett, Jon Stewart, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, SZA, Chelsea Handler, Charlie Puth, Kelly Ripa, Chris Rock, and more, with the stars appearing remotely while at home. The event is being referred to as Jersey 4 Jersey.

"New Jersey has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and the people of New Jersey have always stepped up during difficult times," Springsteen said on GMA. "...This is our effort to do everything we can for our folks here in the garden state, and I hope you'll join us."

New Jersey has confirmed more than 60,000 COVID-19 cases, with more than 2,000 deaths. Springsteen was among the stars from New Jersey who previously appeared in a March video for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund that urged citizens to practice social distancing.

The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund also said the broadcast, which will be available to watch on Apple Music and AppleTV and carried on some TV stations like WABC Channel 7, will "include first-hand accounts from front-line workers and citizens impacted by the pandemic." New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy in a statement asked "everyone in our state to join the NJPRF and some of New Jersey's finest for some much-needed musical entertainment, levity and Jersey Pride during these unprecedented times."

This is the latest major coronavirus benefit event to take place amid the crisis; Elton John hosted a Living Room Concert for America that raised about $8 million for coronavirus relief, and Lady Gaga is curating a virtual concert that will take place this Saturday featuring artists like Paul McCartney and John Legend. The Jersey 4 Jersey fundraiser is set for April 22. Brendan Morrow

You live you learn
How Alanis Morissette talks to her kids about therapy

11:12 a.m.
Alanis Morissette.
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Mental illness affects millions of American adults each year. Unfortunately, it also affects kids. About 13 percent of children ages 8-15 live with a severe mental health disorder, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Musician Alanis Morissette knows this well: In an interview with Health magazine, she says her eating disorder reared its head when she was a teenager. So she started seeing a therapist at age 15 and says that "it was awesome."

In an apparent attempt to remove the stigma surrounding the idea of seeking help, she says she talks to her own children about therapy all the time. She tells them "therapy is where someone really helps you understand your heart, and your soul, and your mind, and your story, and your thoughts." She also encourages her children to tap into — rather than hide from — their own feelings. "I want to give them the feeling that they're not alone, that I'm right here, and they can feel it all the way through," Morissette says, adding: "I really think the earlier you get your family into therapy, the better."

Read the full interview at Health magazine. Jessica Hullinger

coronavirus side effects
More than half of voters under 45 say they'd lost jobs or hours to coronavirus, report finds

10:42 a.m.
coronaviurs.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Young Americans are seeing some of the harshest economic effects of the coronavirus crisis.

Unemployment claims have smashed records in the past few weeks as businesses close to protect against the spread of COVID-19. And as a report released last week from progressive think tank Data for Progress finds, it's more than just all-out job loss that is hurting Americans.

Data for Progress' survey of American voters found 52 percent of those under 45 day they'd lost their jobs or working hours due to the pandemic. Just 26 percent of voters over 45 said the same. College-educated voters also saw greater job loss due to the pandemic, with 37 of those with a degree reporting job loss but 32 percent of those without a degree saying the same.

And while job loss barely differed among respondents of different political parties, 45 percent of African American respondents reported lost jobs or hours, as opposed to 31 percent of white voters saying the same. That reflects the fact that black Americans have disproportionately faced coronavirus cases and deaths, Data for Progress notes.

Data for Progress surveyed 2,644 likely voters via a web panel from April 5-6, weighting the results to be representative of likely voters by age, gender, education, urbanicity, race, and voting history. The margin of error is ± 1.9 percent. Kathryn Krawczyk

we need a new plague
Rainn Wilson shares Dwight's advice for how to spend your time in quarantine

10:26 a.m.
Rainn Wilson.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

In times of great uncertainty, it's only natural to wonder what Dwight from The Office would have advised you to do.

Thankfully, actor Rainn Wilson, who last played the assistant regional manager at Dunder Mifflin seven years ago, has some pretty good insight into Dwight's psyche. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Wilson admitted that Dwight probably would have been a huge fan of Netflix's Tiger King (and potentially have opened an exotic animal zoo of his own) as well as have "confused the coronavirus with the zombie apocalypse."

As such, "Dwight's advice" for what you should do with all your time in quarantine "would all be about working on your self-defense," Wilson explained. He worryingly added that were Dwight around for the pandemic today, "I think there'd be a lot of guns involved." Jeva Lange

predictions
IMF estimates global GDP will shrink by 3 percent, dwarfing 0.1 percent financial crisis contraction

9:44 a.m.
IMF.
DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

The International Monetary Fund has finally spoken — and it isn't pretty.

In the first World Economic Outlook report since the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic began, the IMF estimated Tuesday that the global GDP will shrink 3 percent this year, far beyond the 0.1 percent contraction in 2009 amid the financial crisis. Like many other forecasters, though, the IMF thinks there will be a significant rebound in 2021, pegging its prediction at 5.8 percent. The U.S., meanwhile, is expected to see its GDP fall by nearly 6 percent, and then jump back up by 4.7.

The anticipated recoveries are somewhat reassuring news, but if the forecast is accurate, the global market would still fall short of its pre-virus trends. The organization was also very cautious in their projections, acknowledging that if the virus hangs around for longer than expected or rebounds at a later point, an even greater contraction could be expected, as well as a slower recovery. "Like in a war or a political crisis, there is continued severe uncertainty about the intensity of the duration and intensity of the shock," said Gita Gopinath, the IMF's chief economist. Read more at Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell

a dose of happiness
Italy allows bookstores to reopen as an 'essential good'

9:35 a.m.
Book store.
ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images

Italy is slowly but surely emerging from its coronavirus crisis.

Italy was hit hard and early by the COVID-19 pandemic, counting more than 150,000 cases and 20,000 deaths, namely in its northern region. While pretty much everything remains on lockdown in that area, the south of Italy will soon start letting some services reopen, starting with bookstores, stationary shops, and stores that sell baby clothes and supplies, The Associated Press reports.

Stores and businesses in Lombardy and Piemonte, in the north of Italy, will remain closed until at least May 3. But as long as bookstores maintain strict social distancing and sanitary measures, they can start reopening, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced Tuesday. Local leaders are interpreting this new order how they'd see fit: Areas in central Italy have said they'll stay closed for another week, while some regions will only let stores open up two days each week.

The selective reopenings are mostly meant to let parents outfit their growing babies and allow students to get new supplies they need. But Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini also argued they had a deeper meaning: "It's not a symbolic gesture, but the recognition that even books are an essential good." Kathryn Krawczyk

'we would have a problem'
Cuomo says he would ignore an order from Trump to reopen New York before it was safe

9:23 a.m.

After President Trump claimed "total" authority amid the coronavirus pandemic, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) says he would not follow a presidential order to reopen the state too soon.

Cuomo spoke to CNN on Tuesday morning after on Monday, Trump insisted it's his decision when states reopen after issuing stay-at-home orders and closing non-essential business during the coronavirus pandemic. "When somebody's the president of the United States, the authority is total," Trump said. Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted that it is not the "governors' decision to open up the states" but rather "the decision of the president."

Trump's assertion of "total" authority came after the governors of New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Rhode Island said on Monday they'd coordinate plans to reopen. With Trump's comments in mind, Cuomo was asked Tuesday what would happen if Trump ordered him to reopen New York on a specific date.

"If he ordered me to reopen in a way that would endanger the public health of the people of my state, I wouldn't do it," Cuomo said. "And we would have a constitutional challenge between the state and the federal government, and that would go into the courts, and that would be the worst possible thing he could do at this moment, would be to act dictatorial and to act in a partisan, divisive way."

The New York governor also warned that Trump "should not even think of going there."

Cuomo similarly told Today in an interview Tuesday that "we would have a problem" if Trump ordered New York to reopen in a way that wasn't safe, adding, "If we don't reopen correctly, you will see those virus numbers go up again, and more people will die." Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
COVID-19 is spreading fast in nursing homes, homeless shelters, jails, and South Dakota

9:18 a.m.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

South Dakota is one of five states — all largely rural, all headed by Republican governors — that have not issued statewide shelter-in-place orders to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. "South Dakota is not New York City," Gov. Kristi Noem (R) said earlier this month. On Monday, 57 more workers at a pork processing plant in Sioux Falls tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total at the plant "well above 300 — and making it one of the country's largest clusters," along with Chicago's Cook County Jail and the USS Theodore Roosevelt, The Washington Post reports. South Dakota currently has 868 confirmed COVID-19 cases and six deaths in a state with fewer than 900,000 residents.

Rural areas are particularly vulnerable to the economic and medical costs of the pandemic. In justifying her decision to keep South Dakota off lockdown, Noem argued that individuals, not the state, "are primarily responsible for their safety" and "entrusted with expansive freedoms." That's not true of prisons, homeless shelters, and nursing homes, all of which are also becoming significant vectors of transmission.

"At least 2,300 long-term care facilities in 37 states have reported positive cases of COVID-19," and "more than 3,000 residents have died," USA Today reports, citing incomplete state data since the federal government isn't tracking cases in America's 15,600 nursing homes. But "nursing homes have emerged as a blind spot for COVID-19 around the world," Politico notes, and in the few countries that strictly report the figures, roughly half of COVID-19 deaths are in care homes.

Coronavirus is also spreading quickly through the homeless populations of New York City, San Francisco, and other metropolitan areas, The New York Times and Stat News detail, putting specific strains on already overburdened homeless shelters and hospitals.

Cook County Jail stands as the largest single point of infection in the U.S., though, with more than 500 people testing positive so far. Illinois and local officials are releasing hundreds of non-violent offenders from the jail, but thousands won't be released, and social distancing and frequent hand-washing aren't possible in a crowded prison. "I feel for a lot of the guys in there that can't get out of there — knowing that they're going to die in there," a released Cook County Jail inmate named Linn told NPR. Peter Weber

