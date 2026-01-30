‘Something close to a universal rallying cry’
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
‘Bruce Springsteen’s new anti-ICE anthem is no “Blowin’ in the Wind.” And that’s OK.’
Jeff Slate at MS NOW
Bruce Springsteen’s “new anti-ICE anthem isn’t quite as bad as Paul McCartney’s ghastly post-9/11 anthem ‘Freedom,’” but “he’s arguably done more than any other major artist to speak out against the Trump administration’s draconian policies, and maybe that’s enough,” says Jeff Slate. The song’s “lyrics are clunky and the production is unsophisticated, presumably due to the fact that it was written and produced less than a week after Pretti’s death.” But “maybe, in fact, it’s exactly what we need right now.”
‘California is failing its homeless students’
Margaret Olmos at the San Francisco Chronicle
Nearly “300,000 California students are trying to learn without a stable place to sleep,” and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s budget “failed to include dedicated funding for students experiencing homelessness,” says Margaret Olmos. The “consequences of inaction are profound.” This moment “presents a clear budget choice. California lawmakers can continue relying on inadequate and unstable federal funding, or they can deepen investment in what works.” Education is “one of the most effective tools for preventing homelessness.”
‘If Cuba falls, the Global South is to blame, too’
Belén Fernández at Al Jazeera
The U.S. has “effectively been trying to destroy” Cuba for “no fewer than 67 years,” says Belén Fernández. “This time around, however, the threat carries a bit more weight in light of the Trump administration’s abduction earlier this month of Nicolás Maduro.” One “would hope, then, that other countries — particularly the self-declared allies of Cuba — might step up to defend the island against U.S. predations or at least credibly register their opposition to imperial impunity.”
‘Starlink’s internet from space works astonishingly well. But there’s a catch.’
Alex Beam at The Boston Globe
A “Starlink hookup affords more or less anyone ample bandwidth to bypass state-controlled or utility-controlled networks,” says Alex Beam. But users are at the “whim of Starlink’s owner, the mercurial Elon Musk, who has been accused of blacking out the service at key moments.” Where “goes Musk, there goes controversy and fulmination,” and “where goes Starlink, there goes friction.” That “being said, it is kind of amazing — high-speed internet beaming down from flashing boxcars in the sky.”
Trump sues IRS for $10B over tax record leaks
Speed Read The president is claiming ‘reputational and financial harm’ from leaks of his tax information between 2018 and 2020
Ex-Illinois deputy gets 20 years for Massey murder
Speed Read Sean Grayson was sentenced for the 2024 killing of Sonya Massey
Trump, Senate Democrats reach DHS funding deal
Speed Read The deal will fund most of the government through September and the Department of Homeland Security for two weeks
Did Alex Pretti’s killing open a GOP rift on guns?
Talking Points Second Amendment groups push back on the White House narrative
‘Implementing strengthened provisions help advance aviation safety’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
‘No one is exempt from responsibility, and especially not elite sport circuits’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
Rep. Ilhan Omar attacked with unknown liquid
Speed Read This ‘small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work’
‘Being a “hot” country does not make you a good country’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
Trump inches back ICE deployment in Minnesota
Speed Read The decision comes following the shooting of Alex Pretti by ICE agents
‘Human trafficking isn’t something that happens “somewhere else”’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
Is Alex Pretti shooting a turning point for Trump?
Today’s Big Question Death of nurse at the hands of Ice officers could be ‘crucial’ moment for America