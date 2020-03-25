See More Speed Reads
sunday night's alright
Elton John to host 'Living Room Concert for America' with stars performing from home

3:35 p.m.
Elton John.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Island Records

Fox is set to air what sounds like the most entertaining Zoom conference call of all time.

Elton John this weekend will host a benefit concert amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic featuring performances from Alicia Keys, the Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw, and more, Entertainment Weekly reports.

But given the social distancing guidelines being followed throughout the country to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, these stars will all be performing "from their own homes, filmed with their personal cell phones, cameras and audio equipment, to ensure the health and safety of all involved," the announcement said. They're calling it the Living Room Concert for America.

This concert is airing on Fox, as well as iHeartMedia radio stations, instead of the iHeartRadio Music Awards, which had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement comes after The Late Late Show host James Corden also set a special for next week filmed from his garage in which celebrities will join him from their homes, including Billie Eilish and John Legend.

The hour-long Living Room Concert for America will air without commercials and will call on viewers to support Feeding America and First Responders Children's Foundation, as well as "pay tribute to the front line health professionals, first responders and local heroes who are putting their lives in harm's way to help their neighbors and fight the spread of the virus," the announcement said. The stars will have their performances beamed from their living room to yours this Sunday at 9:00 p.m. Eastern on Fox. Brendan Morrow

coronavirus report cards
These states are apparently the best at social distancing

3:56 p.m.
Denver Colorado.
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

If executive orders don't work, how about a little friendly competition between states to see who's the best at social distancing?

Unacast, a technology company, analyzed GPS location data from millions of smartphones across the country to track average distances before and after the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States and subsequently doled out grades to each state and county based on how big the decline has been, The Star Tribune reports.

The good news is that while some states are doing better than others, the majority appear to be doing their part. Several states received an A grade after showing greater than 40 percent declines in average distance traveled by and very few achieved lower than a B. The states that have stood out, in addition to Washington, D.C., which leads the pack with a 60 percent decrease, are Alaska, Nevada, New Jersey, and Rhode Island. New York, the state dealing with the worst of the crisis right now, also received an A.

Not every state earned strong marks, though. Wyoming was hit with a failing grade, while Montana and Idaho received Ds. Of course, those states are more sparsely populated so traveling greater distances is required more often. Read more at The Star Tribune and see more of Unacast's data here. Tim O'Donnell

No thanks
Biden doesn't want another primary debate: 'We should get on with this'

2:42 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is hoping his most recent debate against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) was the Democratic primary's last.

During a virtual news conference on Wednesday, Biden was asked about a recent comment from Sanders' campaign that he would participate in an April primary debate should one be held. There are no more primary debates on the schedule at the moment.

Asked whether he thinks there should be another debate, Biden said Wednesday he "hasn't thought about" it because he's been focused on the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis but ultimately came down against the idea.

"I think we've had enough debates," Biden said. "I think we should get on with this."

Biden and Sanders most recently faced off during a CNN debate on March 15, which was held without an audience due to the coronavirus crisis. The Associated Press reports that there's "doubt among the candidates' advisers that" another debate will happen, although before the coronavirus pandemic, one was expected to occur in April. Democratic National Committee debate organizer Xochitl Hinojosa told AP, "We are taking things day by day."

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Biden recently began delivering speeches and appearing on cable news while broadcasting from his house, saying Wednesday's virtual conference took four days to set up. "The new technologies are quite effective," he said. Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Russia is reportedly reviewing legislation that could put coronavirus quarantine breakers in jail for up to 7 years

2:38 p.m.
Vladimir Putin.
ALEXEI DRUZHININ/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

After preaching calm, the Kremlin sounds like it's ready to take the coronavirus pandemic a lot more seriously, The Guardian reports.

There was a healthy amount of skepticism over the low coronavirus numbers Russia had been reporting in recent weeks, which seems to have been validated after Russian President Vladimir Putin changed his tune Wednesday, delaying a public vote (which was mostly a formality) on constitutional amendments that will allow him to remain in power until 2036, requesting people to remain at home, and announcing a week-long holiday during which workers will receive their salaries.

Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told Putin on Tuesday that the government was underestimating the number of coronavirus cases in the country, arguing "a serious situation is developing" and Russia's health care system could be overwhelmed as the spread accelerates. Before that the Kremlin's message was mainly to avoid panic.

The Russian parliament is reportedly prepared to get tough if they have to, as well. Parliament said Wednesday it will review legislation that could put quarantine breakers in prison for anywhere between three and seven years, while anyone found guilty of infecting others could face terrorism charges. Read more at The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

furry friends for all
New York City's quarantine has inspired a mass adoption of cats and dogs

2:00 p.m.
Shelter cats.
ANNA-ROSE GASSOT/AFP via Getty Images

There's one coronavirus shortage we can all be okay with.

New York City is the epicenter of COVID-19 spread in the U.S., reporting nearly 15,000 confirmed cases as of Wednesday morning. But that devastating statistic has translated into a much more positive one: massive pet adoption rates that are leaving whole shelters empty, Bloomberg reports.

Two rescue groups in New York City, Muddy Paws Rescue and Best Friends Animal Society, say the shelters they work with have either completely run out of adoptable cats and dogs or are coming close, Bloomberg reports. "For the moment we definitely don't have any dogs left to match," said Anna Lai, the marketing director at Muddy Paws. "Which is a great problem to have." Those shelters say they have seen as much as a tenfold increase in adoption applications over the past two weeks, probably because New Yorkers wanted furry friends to be stuck at home with.

Similar good news also came in from across the country: The ASPCA said its Los Angeles office saw a 70 percent increase in the number of pets going into foster care. Best Friends said it partners with shelters across the country who have run out of pets, so the shortage appears nationwide.

It's all turning into good news for online pet supplier Chewy, Bloomberg notes. While the stock market remains on a downturn (despite brief jumps on the promise of a congressional relief bill), the retailer has seen a 13 percent rise in its stock this year. Other pet pharmaceutical companies are either seeing stock gains or stability — both of which are positives in a slumping market. Kathryn Krawczyk

Edit

5,000 respirator masks were just found in the crypts of the Washington National Cathedral

1:09 p.m.
Washington National Cathedral.
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Hope is sometimes found in the most unexpected places.

A stonemason recently discovered boxes containing more than 5,000 respirator masks on the crypt level beneath the Washington National Cathedral, in Washington, D.C., The Washington Post reports. Most of the masks will be donated to local hospitals at a time when extra medical supplies are crucial as the nation's capital, like every other city in the United States, prepares to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The masks were reportedly purchased about 10 years ago for what the Post describes as "a previous health scare," presumably referring to the 2009 swine flu pandemic, which ultimately didn't require such a drastic response. But over-preparing turned out to help in the long run, anyway. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

'these numbers don't work'
Cuomo rips Senate's coronavirus stimulus bill as just 'a drop in the bucket'

1:04 p.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is no fan of the Senate's coronavirus relief bill.

Cuomo in his daily press briefing on Wednesday ripped the new $2 trillion economic stimulus package from the Senate responding to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, saying it would be "terrible for the state of New York" because the $3.8 billion it offers the state government is far too little. He also said the $1.3 billion New York City would get in the bill, which Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) negotiated, is insufficient.

"That is a drop in the bucket as to need," Cuomo said, explaining New York is facing a revenue shortfall of up to $15 billion while swiping the coronavirus package as offering "quote-unquote relief." New York has reported by far the highest number of coronavirus cases in the United States with more than 30,000 as of Wednesday.

The governor has taken his concerns about the stimulus package to the House of Representatives, he explained.

"We need the House to make adjustments," Cuomo said. "...I'm telling you, these numbers don't work, and I told the House members that we really need their help."

Later in the press conference, Cuomo again called the bill "troublesome" and reiterated, "We need more federal help than this bill gives us. The House bill would have given us $17 billion. The Senate bill gives us $3 billion. I mean, that's a dramatic, dramatic difference." Brendan Morrow

r.i.p
Re-Animator director Stuart Gordon dies at 72

11:46 a.m.
Stuart Gordon.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Stuart Gordon, the director known for cult horror films like Re-Animator, has died at 72.

Gordon's death was confirmed by his representative Dominic Mancini on Wednesday, per The Hollywood Reporter. A cause of death was not released.

"He was a lovely man, a dear friend, a client for nearly a decade, and will be greatly missed," Mancini told the Reporter. "He was an icon in the horror genre, a loved mentor and bright light that inspired and encouraged aspiring genre filmmakers to excel at their craft. He left his finger prints on the film industry for generations to come to enjoy."

After making his feature directorial debut with Re-Animator, the wild 1985 horror-comedy still considered to be a genre classic, Gordon went on to helm cult films that also continue to be celebrated among horror enthusiasts like From Beyond and Castle Freak. Outside of horror, he also co-created the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids series, and Variety notes he was active in L.A. theater in recent years.

Barbara Crampton, who starred in several Gordon films including Re-Animator, on Wednesday remembered him as an "enormous talent" who "created countless moments on film which were at once, funny, scary, daring and smart." Director Joe Lynch noted Gordon was "a massive influence on so many of us, myself included," while You're Next writer Simon Barrett praised him as "not only a brilliant filmmaker but an incredibly gracious human."

The horror streaming service Shudder on Wednesday announced a marathon of three Gordon films for later in the evening, writing that he was "one of the greatest to ever work in the genre, and the world is better for it." Brendan Morrow

