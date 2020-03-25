Elton John to host 'Living Room Concert for America' with stars performing from home

Fox is set to air what sounds like the most entertaining Zoom conference call of all time.

Elton John this weekend will host a benefit concert amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic featuring performances from Alicia Keys, the Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw, and more, Entertainment Weekly reports.

But given the social distancing guidelines being followed throughout the country to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, these stars will all be performing "from their own homes, filmed with their personal cell phones, cameras and audio equipment, to ensure the health and safety of all involved," the announcement said. They're calling it the Living Room Concert for America.

This concert is airing on Fox, as well as iHeartMedia radio stations, instead of the iHeartRadio Music Awards, which had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement comes after The Late Late Show host James Corden also set a special for next week filmed from his garage in which celebrities will join him from their homes, including Billie Eilish and John Legend.

The hour-long Living Room Concert for America will air without commercials and will call on viewers to support Feeding America and First Responders Children's Foundation, as well as "pay tribute to the front line health professionals, first responders and local heroes who are putting their lives in harm's way to help their neighbors and fight the spread of the virus," the announcement said. The stars will have their performances beamed from their living room to yours this Sunday at 9:00 p.m. Eastern on Fox. Brendan Morrow