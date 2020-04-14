Alex Trebek is finally writing a memoir

Alex Trebek is finally giving us all the answers.

After resisting writing a memoir for years, the longtime Jeopardy! host has announced he's working on an autobiography set to come out July 21. The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life will debut just a day before Trebek's 80th birthday.

Trebek has been hosting Jeopardy! for more than 30 years, and batted off the idea of retirement even when he revealed he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a year ago. That diagnosis brought in an enormous wave of support for Trebek, and he's essentially writing The Answer Is... to return the love. "I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year," Trebek wrote in an excerpt of his book released by publisher Simon & Schuster on Tuesday.

The memoir will answer some very pressing questions, including "what prompted him to shave his signature mustache, his insights on legendary players like Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer, and his opinion of Will Ferrell's Saturday Night Live impersonation," Simon & Schuster noted. Insight on "marriage, parenthood, education, success, spirituality and philanthropy" will all be encapsulated in chapters titled in the form of a question.

Trebek shared an update on his cancer diagnosis last month, explaining how even standing on the Jeopardy! stage after a year meant he beat the odds. Kathryn Krawczyk