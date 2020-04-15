The daily gossip: April 15, 2020

Donating to coronavirus relief can now land you a role beside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro

If you ever dreamed of starring in a movie alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, well, congratulations, it's proof you have a pulse. But now you actually could, thanks to a new challenge the actors have set up with director Martin Scorsese to benefit Meals on Wheels America, No Kid Hungry, and America's Food Fund during the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, DiCaprio and De Niro announced that "we want to offer you a walk-on role" in Scorsese's forthcoming film, Killers of the Flower Moon. All you have to do is "donate whatever you can" at allinchallenge.com, where 100 percent of the money will be distributed to the charities. Done! [The Hollywood Reporter, Instagtam]