The daily gossip: April 15, 2020
1.
Cardi B is disappointed in Bernie Sanders' nail maintenance
Cardi B's trademark acrylic nails "are typically adorned with around 500 crystals," so you know she has high standards when it comes to ungual upkeep. Still, during a Tuesday interview with former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders — whom Cardi B fondly refers to as "Uncle Bernie" — the rapper couldn't hide her dismay over her favorite senator's hands. "I want you to take a look at my nails, how're they looking?" Sanders had asked when he signed onto the call, flashing his cuticles at the camera. Cardi wrinkled her nose, replying that they looked "very quarantine." Did you get that, Bernie? Glue on some Swarovski crystals, and get back to us. [Entertainment Tonight]
2.
Brace for more Baby Yoda memes — a Mandalorian documentary series is coming to Disney+
3.
Amy Schumer had to rename her baby because his name sounded too much like 'genital'
Amy Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, were forced to rename their 11-month-old son after realizing they'd accidentally given him a name that sounded too much like "genital." Baby Gene had originally been named Gene Attell Fischer, after Schumer's friend Dave Attell. Only belatedly did the parents notice that "Gene Attell" doesn't quite have the right ring to it. "We realized that we, by accident, named our son 'Genital,'" Schumer said on her podcast, 3 Girls, 1 Keith. The baby has since been rechristened Gene David Fischer, thus saving him from a lifetime of very rude jokes. [Page Six, People]
4.
Now even the Tiger King director is embroiled in drama
When he's not busy insinuating that Carole Baskin might have murdered her husband, Tiger King co-director Eric Goode works as an entrepreneur, hotelier, and restaurateur in Manhattan. Unfortunately, he sounds like he's as good a boss as Joe Exotic is a law-abiding citizen. Goode laid off his staff due to the coronavirus outbreak, but his former employees told BuzzFeed News that "unlike other wealthy hospitality leaders who have donated salaries and worked to fundraise for those suddenly out of work, they have heard nothing from Goode as he enjoys Hollywood attention." Goode, for his part, is reportedly musing a "career move," noting that with all his businesses closed, "it's an interesting time for me to think about making films." [BuzzFeed News, The New York Times]
5.
Donating to coronavirus relief can now land you a role beside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro
If you ever dreamed of starring in a movie alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, well, congratulations, it's proof you have a pulse. But now you actually could, thanks to a new challenge the actors have set up with director Martin Scorsese to benefit Meals on Wheels America, No Kid Hungry, and America's Food Fund during the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, DiCaprio and De Niro announced that "we want to offer you a walk-on role" in Scorsese's forthcoming film, Killers of the Flower Moon. All you have to do is "donate whatever you can" at allinchallenge.com, where 100 percent of the money will be distributed to the charities. Done! [The Hollywood Reporter, Instagtam]