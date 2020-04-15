Brace for more Baby Yoda memes as a Mandalorian documentary series is announced for Disney+

How does Disney+ get Star Wars fans jazzed to celebrate May the 4th this year? This is the way.

Disney+ on Wednesday announced a new documentary series on the making of its Star Wars show The Mandalorian, which will appropriately be debuting on Star Wars Day: May 4th. There will apparently be quite a bit to delve into, as Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will be eight episodes long, the same length as the actual series it's covering. After the premiere, new episodes will arrive on Fridays.

Pull back the curtain on #TheMandalorian. Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, an eight-episode documentary series, starts streaming on May the 4th, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/tHmFGmc2AA — Star Wars (@starwars) April 15, 2020

The series, according to the announcement, will explore topics like "the filmmaking process, the legacy of George Lucas's Star Wars," and "how the cast brought the characters to life." Expect to see plenty of Baby Yoda, and we can only hope Werner Herzog's deep, profound love for our little green friend will be the focus of at least an entire episode.

Disney+ will also celebrate Star Wars Day this year with the premiere of the final episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which normally releases its new episodes on Fridays. This is the latest surprise announcement from Disney+ amid the coronavirus pandemic after it also unexpectedly debuted Frozen II on the service months early.

The Mandalorian's second season is currently scheduled for October. But now, the day when Baby Yoda will return, at least by way of behind-the-scenes footage, isn't too far, far away. Brendan Morrow