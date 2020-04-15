See More Speed Reads
Brace for more Baby Yoda memes as a Mandalorian documentary series is announced for Disney+

10:48 a.m.

How does Disney+ get Star Wars fans jazzed to celebrate May the 4th this year? This is the way.

Disney+ on Wednesday announced a new documentary series on the making of its Star Wars show The Mandalorian, which will appropriately be debuting on Star Wars Day: May 4th. There will apparently be quite a bit to delve into, as Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will be eight episodes long, the same length as the actual series it's covering. After the premiere, new episodes will arrive on Fridays.

The series, according to the announcement, will explore topics like "the filmmaking process, the legacy of George Lucas's Star Wars," and "how the cast brought the characters to life." Expect to see plenty of Baby Yoda, and we can only hope Werner Herzog's deep, profound love for our little green friend will be the focus of at least an entire episode.

Disney+ will also celebrate Star Wars Day this year with the premiere of the final episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which normally releases its new episodes on Fridays. This is the latest surprise announcement from Disney+ amid the coronavirus pandemic after it also unexpectedly debuted Frozen II on the service months early.

The Mandalorian's second season is currently scheduled for October. But now, the day when Baby Yoda will return, at least by way of behind-the-scenes footage, isn't too far, far away. Brendan Morrow

Fauci says sports can likely only return this year without fans

11:07 a.m.
Anthony Fauci.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, isn't completely pessimistic about American professional sports returning to action sometime this year, but they'll likely have to do it without spectators.

Fauci told Snapchat's Peter Hamby during an interview Tuesday, that "there's a way" to get sports back up and running during the novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and his idea echoes a much-maligned plan from Major League Baseball. "Nobody comes to the stadium," he said, referring to fans. "Put [the players] in big hotels, wherever you want to play, keep them very well surveilled."

He said players would have to be tested for COVID-19 every week, as well.

The caveat of playing without fans is no surprise, and 72 percent of Americans said in a recent poll that they wouldn't plan on attending a live sporting event without a vaccine, anyway. But Fauci thinks there would still be plenty of interest in watching games or events on television.

One sport that may be on its way back sooner than later is golf, which is more naturally suited for social distancing than other evnets. Per Golf Digest, the PGA Tour is expected to resume on June 11 for the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. No fans are expected to be able to attend the event. Read more at Golf Digest. Tim O'Donnell

Amy Schumer had to rename her baby because his name sounded too much like 'genital'

10:55 a.m.
Amy Schumer.
Robin Marchant/Getty Images for the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival

Amy Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, were forced to rename their 11-month-old son after realizing they'd accidentally given him a name that sounded too much like "genital," Page Six reports.

Baby Gene had originally been named Gene Attell Fischer, after Schumer's friend Dave Attell. Only belatedly did the parents notice that "Gene Attell" doesn't quite have the right ring to it. "We realized that we, by accident, named our son 'Genital,'" Schumer explained on her podcast, 3 Girls, 1 Keith.

The baby has since been rechristened Gene David Fischer, thus saving him from a lifetime of very rude jokes. Jeva Lange

Now even the Tiger King director is embroiled in drama

10:40 a.m.
Eric Goode.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

When he's not busy insinuating that Carol Baskin might have murdered her husband, Tiger King co-director Eric Goode works as an entrepreneur, hotelier, and restaurateur in Manhattan. Unfortunately, he sounds like he's about as good a boss as Joe Exotic is a law-abiding citizen.

Goode laid off his restaurant and hotel staff due to the coronavirus outbreak, but four of his former employees told BuzzFeed News that "unlike other wealthy hospitality leaders who have donated salaries and worked to fundraise for those suddenly out of work, they have heard nothing from Goode as he enjoys Hollywood attention."

A number of Goode's employees are undocumented, and as a result don't have access to unemployment benefits or the stimulus check. "I worked many years [at Goode's bar and grill]," said one former chef. "I would like them to help me economically … not just to throw us in the street like that. That's how I feel. It's something terrible."

Goode, for his part, told The New York Times that he was considering a "career move," noting that with all his businesses closed, "it's an interesting time for me to think about making films." Read more at BuzzFeed News. Jeva Lange

The 4 Wisconsin justices who blocked the state's primary delay all voted absentee

10:16 a.m.
Wisconsin voting.
DEREK R. HENKLE/AFP via Getty Images

The Wisconsin Supreme Court justices who stopped thousands of voters from casting absentee ballots had no problem doing so themselves.

Thanks to last-minute action by Gov. Tony Evers (D) and a holdout from Wisconsin's GOP-held state legislature, the state's Supreme Court was left to determine whether Wisconsin's presidential primary could be delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The justices voted 4-2 in favor of overturning Evers' delay — and every one of them had already voted absentee themselves, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Wisconsin's state legislature had the sole power to delay the state's primary and Supreme Court election, which went off with many, many hitches last week. Still, some Democrats blamed Evers for not acting sooner and more forcefully to get the election delayed so the state could send vote-by-mail ballots to everyone and allow time for people to return those ballots. Evers eventually issued an executive order to delay the election, which the state Supreme Court quickly overturned. The U.S. Supreme Court then solidified the state court's decision.

But when the Wisconsin Supreme Court took up the election question, their own voting rights weren't at stake. That's because every judge already had cast absentee ballots, either by voting early or mailing them in (conservative Justice Daniel Kelly didn't participate because he was on the ballot), per the Journal Sentinel. "They are luckier than the thousands of others who tried to do the same and were unable to," state Sen. Chris Larson pointed out, seeing as many Wisconsinites ended up waiting upwards of three hours in socially distanced lines to vote or got their mail-in ballots too late to submit them. Kathryn Krawczyk

Retail sales plunge a record 8.7 percent in March

9:39 a.m.
Cliff Hawkins / Getty Images
Cliff Hawkins / Getty Images

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, retail sales just experienced the biggest plunge on record.

The Commerce Department said Wednesday that retail sales in March dropped 8.7 percent, Reuters reports. This is the biggest decline since the data started being tracked in 1992. In February, retail sales fell a revised 0.4 percent. Though a big decline was expected in a month in which businesses around the country were forced to close down to the coronavirus pandemic, the number was even worse than the 8.0 percent that economists were anticipating.

"We knew the drop in March retail sales would be ugly, but it is still stunning to see," The Washington Post's Heather Long tweeted.

Previously, the biggest monthly decline in retail sales was in the fall of 2008, when there was a drop of almost 4 percent, The New York Times reports. The Post notes clothing stores took a particularly big hit with sales falling 50.7 percent last month compared to a year ago.

Unemployment claims recently soared past 16 million in three weeks after another 6.6 million filings in the most recent report. This once again shattered the record for most unemployment filings in a single week, which was previously 695,000.

CNN's Julia Chatterley called these numbers "nothing like we've ever seen before," adding this shows that "when the U.S. economy effectively shuts down, so do consumers." But Chatterley warned that since most non-essential businesses didn't start shutting down until halfway through the month, "as bad as this March number is, April is going to be worse." Brendan Morrow

Former UN ambassador claims Trump's WHO funding pullout exceeds Putin's 'wildest dreams'

9:38 a.m.

President Trump caused a stir Tuesday evening when he announced the United States will stop funding the World Health Organization and review its "role in in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread" of COVID-19.

There's been a lot of backlash over the decision, but one person who might be pleased by it is Russian President Vladimir Putin. At least that's what former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power — who served in the role during the Obama administration — thinks.

Not only does Power imagine Putin is happy about the funding pullout, but she claims it probably goes beyond "his wildest dreams" of the fall of the U.S.'s global reputation.

Putin hasn't said anything publicly about Trump's decision, but, for what it's worth, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has previously discouraged any finger pointing at the WHO or specific countries. He did, however, praise Trump's offer to eventually provide Russia with medical equipment to fight the pandemic in a "partner-like approach." Tim O'Donnell

Elizabeth Warren endorses Joe Biden for president

9:22 a.m.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has joined the pile of Democrats lining up behind former Vice President Joe Biden.

After both Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former President Barack Obama endorsed Biden's 2020 run, Warren did the same on Wednesday with a video message. Recording from her home, Warren praised how Biden "has spent nearly his entire life in public service," and has the "empathy" needed to govern not just in this moment, but for the future.

Warren was one of the last candidates to drop out of the 2020 primary contest. It was thought she might endorse her fellow progressive and friend Sanders, but she, like Obama, waited to voice any kind of support until there was a single presumptive nominee. Kathryn Krawczyk

