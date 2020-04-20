The daily gossip: April 20, 2020

Pitbull poetically claims coronavirus is about 'freedom or freedumb'

On Sunday, Pitbull released what appears to be a statement about the coronavirus, only the remarkable thing is that it makes less and less sense the more you read it. "Wake up. Don't sleep," Pitbull wrote. "This is deep. Deeper than a virus. This is about freedom or freedumb. The choice is yours. Educate yourself. God bless, stay blessed." Literally no one has any idea what Mr. Worldwide is trying to communicate with those words. Is it a promotion of his new coronavirus anthem, which also makes little sense? Is it an admonishment of the coronavirus deniers? Or is it Pitbull simply urging fans to educate themselves by following the directions of their state and local authorities? Who's to say, man. [Twitter, BuzzFeed]