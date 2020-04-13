Pitbull threatens to beat up the coronavirus in new song

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) isn't ready to officially endorse former Vice President Joe Biden for president, though she's sticking to her promise to support the Democratic nominee against President Trump in November.

Ocasio-Cortez told The New York Times that it's basically up to Biden to get a full-fledged endorsement from her, noting that she would like to see him commit more fully to a progressive agenda, rather than to simply hedge a little more to the left on certain issues. "The whole process of coming together should be uncomfortable for everyone involved — that's how you know it's working," she said. "And if Biden is only doing things he's comfortable with, then it's not enough."

The congresswoman maintains the opinion that Biden didn't emerge as the presumptive nominee because of his policy, but rather his coalition-building. She said it's clear Democratic voters in most states back an agenda more suited to the progressive wing of the party. Still, she admitted there's a chance she'd participate in something like a unity rally with Biden down the line if he follows through in certain areas.

The Times interview took place before Ocasio-Cortez's first choice for the presidency, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), endorsed Biden officially Monday, so it'll be worth keeping an eye on whether her stance shifts at all in the near future. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell