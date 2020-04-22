The daily gossip: April 22, 2020

Peter Weber has now officially unfollowed Madison Prewett on Instagram

Things have gotten pretty ugly between the Bachelor, Peter Weber and his ex, Madison Prewett. The couple had a rocky season to begin with, ultimately ending up together in the show's wild finale only to break up just a few days later. Now Peter is quarantining with his fifth runner-up, Kelley Flanagan, and things have soured even further between the exes. After Madison claimed on Kaitlyn Bristowe's podcast Off the Vine on Tuesday that Peter texted her asking to get back together just two days before he was spotted reuniting with Kelley, Peter took to Instagram to shoot back, "@madiprew you'd think you'd have a little more respect for this situation given we both know there's more to the story." He then unfollowed her on Instagram. Eek! [Cosmopolitan , Showbiz Cheatsheet]