The daily gossip: April 22, 2020
1.
Ansel Elgort had to delete his unsolicited nude on Instagram
Ansel Elgort was forced to delete the unsolicited nude photo he posted on Tuesday to Instagram — it was for charity, sheesh! — after the app informed him he'd violated their terms. "Sorry if I offended anybody but we did a good thing," Elgort told his fans, who donated as much as $20,000 to actor Jeffrey Wright's GoFundMe for Brooklyn healthcare workers after being redirected to the fundraiser by Elgort's steamy black-and-white shower photo. Elgort had tantalizingly captioned the post "OnlyFans LINK IN BIO," a reference to a sexually explicit pay-to-view website, but later admitted reality was more tame. "My dad took the picture by the way," Elgort explained. "He was mad, he said that I needed to give him credit." [E! News, The Mirror]
2.
The Midsommar May Queen dress is going up for auction
Most people are embracing the sweatpants lifestyle while in quarantine, but if 10,000 silk flowers is more your vibe, you're in luck. Boutique film distributor A24 is auctioning off props and costumes from movies like Hereditary, Uncut Gems, Eighth Grade, and, yes, Midsommar, in order to raise money for "New York City workers and families impacted by the COVID-19 crisis." That includes the May Queen dress that Florence Pugh wears in Midsommar's "fiery finale" (Vulture reports the whole shebang weighs a whopping 33 pounds!). In promotional photos, A24 depicts the dress getting bid on for $7,000, so don't expect a bargain when it goes up for auction to benefit the FDNY Foundation on April 27 at 12 p.m. ET. [Vulture, A24]
3.
Peter Weber has now officially unfollowed Madison Prewett on Instagram
Things have gotten pretty ugly between the Bachelor, Peter Weber and his ex, Madison Prewett. The couple had a rocky season to begin with, ultimately ending up together in the show's wild finale only to break up just a few days later. Now Peter is quarantining with his fifth runner-up, Kelley Flanagan, and things have soured even further between the exes. After Madison claimed on Kaitlyn Bristowe's podcast Off the Vine on Tuesday that Peter texted her asking to get back together just two days before he was spotted reuniting with Kelley, Peter took to Instagram to shoot back, "@madiprew you'd think you'd have a little more respect for this situation given we both know there's more to the story." He then unfollowed her on Instagram. Eek! [Cosmopolitan , Showbiz Cheatsheet]
4.
M.I.A. might have lost a feature in British Vogue because of her 'anti-vax' comments
M.I.A. claims she lost a spread in British Vogue due to her "vaccination comments," posting a WhatsApp screenshot on Wednesday that seemed to quote the magazine's editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful. "Considering our August is an issue where we're chronicling the struggles of the NHS to cope while a vaccine is [being made] we don't feel we can have her involved," the text message read. The British rapper hit back, claiming "anti-vaxer is your term" and "I prefer to not make everything so black and white." Jezebel notes that M.I.A. has a long history of vaccine skepticism, which "[isn't] appropriate to publicize in the middle of a global health crisis." I guess this means Novak Djokovic can't count on a British Vogue spread anytime soon, either? [Jezebel]
5.
JoJo Siwa lets her hair down in an elaborate TikTok reveal
I don't know who needs to hear this, but wearing your hair in a ponytail is not a personality. Today's news cycle that nevertheless revolves entirely around someone taking their hair down comes courtesy of the 16-year-old former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa, who is known for her signature side ponys and sparkly bows. In an elaborate hair reveal on TikTok, which has already been viewed over 14 million times, Siwa flips her curly, natural locks in slow motion. "JoJo Siwa with her hair down is truly a whole new person," Elite Daily breathlessly claims, which seems a bit much, although seeing as fans "freak out" every time Ariana Grande forgoes her high ponytail, anything is possible. [Elite Daily, TikTok]