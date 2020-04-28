The daily gossip: April 28, 2020

Dax Shepard wants his daughters to do mushrooms someday — for "creativity"

On his podcast Armchair Expert, Dax Shepard admitted that he was "pro my children doing mushrooms at some point." Shepard, who has 7-year-old and 5-year-old daughters with Kristen Bell, went on to explain that "people who have done mushrooms have markedly more creativity that lasts. So I guess I'm going to tell my girls to do shrooms and to smoke pot and to drink." Which seems like maybe questionable parenting advice, but before you freak out, Shepard said he does draw the line somewhere. "Just don't do cocaine or opioids," he said. "If you don't do those two things, you'll likely be able to do the other ones for the rest of your life." [Just Jared, E! News]