The daily gossip: April 28, 2020
1.
Class of 2020 to get a virtual commencement address from Oprah Winfrey
You get a graduation, you get a graduation, you get a graduation! On Tuesday, Facebook announced it will stream a virtual graduation ceremony for 2020 seniors, with Oprah Winfrey set to deliver the commencement speech. She'll be accompanied by "words of wisdom" from Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, and Simone Biles, and a performance of "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus. Facebook said the event, which will stream on Facebook Watch on May 15, will "acknowledge high schools and colleges in the U.S. by name, state by state, including photos and videos of the class of 2020 and messages from deans and principals across the country." [Variety, The Week]
2.
Felicity Huffman's daughter retook the SATs after college admissions scandal, is headed to Carnegie Mellon
What's done is done, and Sophia Macy is moving on. After Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty last year to paying $15,000 to have her eldest daughter's SAT answers corrected, Sophia, 19, retook the test and has since been accepted to Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Page Six reports. Sophia is clearly thrilled, posting a photo of the school's logo to her Instagram Stories and adding "CMU Drama '24" to her bio. Huffman served 11 days in jail over the college admissions scandal, and penned an emotional letter to her judge that read, "When my daughter looked at me and asked with tears streaming down her face, 'Why didn't you believe in me? …' I had no adequate answer for her. I could only say, 'I am sorry.'" [Page Six]
3.
Price Is Right contestant tries, fails to win back his ex on the show
It is the official position of the Daily Gossip that you should broadcast your messy relationship drama to the whole world, and preferably do so on television. This week's hero, then, is Price Is Right contestant Paris Paul, who used his appearance on the show Monday night to try to win back his ex. Prompted by host Drew Carey to greet his friends, Paul shouted: "Hi to my ex-girlfriend, I still love you and let's give it another shot! Woo!" Alas, Paul later revealed his gesture didn't work out. "[She] doesn't want to see me," Paul tweeted, "but I think it's just cuzza the rona." Yet Carey chipping in to call the girlfriend a "dope" for dumping Paul likely didn't help smooth things over, either. [Fox News]
4.
Jonathan Scott dunked on his girlfriend Zooey Deschanel's TV show for no reason
Property Brother Jonathan Scott described making it through Zooey Deschanel's TV show New Girl as an act of "true love" during an appearance on the other Property Brother's podcast, At Home With Linda & Drew Scott. "I remember hearing She & Him songs on the radio or at a restaurant and I never knew that was you," Scott told Deschanel. "It's the same with New Girl. I had never seen New Girl before we started dating." He added that he recently finished the series, calling it proof of his "true love," which, ouch. Deschanel, meanwhile, admitted she was a Property Brothers fan long before she ever started dating Scott, something Drew could confirm, alleging she used to send him "weird stalkery Twitter posts." [Vulture, At Home With Linda & Drew Scott]
5.
Dax Shepard wants his daughters to do mushrooms someday — for "creativity"
On his podcast Armchair Expert, Dax Shepard admitted that he was "pro my children doing mushrooms at some point." Shepard, who has 7-year-old and 5-year-old daughters with Kristen Bell, went on to explain that "people who have done mushrooms have markedly more creativity that lasts. So I guess I'm going to tell my girls to do shrooms and to smoke pot and to drink." Which seems like maybe questionable parenting advice, but before you freak out, Shepard said he does draw the line somewhere. "Just don't do cocaine or opioids," he said. "If you don't do those two things, you'll likely be able to do the other ones for the rest of your life." [Just Jared, E! News]