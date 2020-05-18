The daily gossip: May 18, 2020

Kim Zolciak Biermann confesses she went straight for Botox after Georgia's lockdown lifted

Forget haircuts — Bravo's Don't Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak Biermann admitted on Sunday night's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she made a beeline for Botox as soon as Georgia lifted its coronavirus lockdown. Kim explained that she and her daughter, 23-year-old Brielle, "were [at my doctor's] first. She did my Botox, touched up my lips a little bit … I mean, I am getting old. I'll be 42 on Tuesday." (Brielle, Kim clarified, just "touched up her lips"). Kim added that the rest of her cosmetics in lockdown were covered by her husband, Kroy Biermann, who's "been coloring my hair. He bought a nail drill and acrylic to do my nails and the girls' because I've had nails on since I was 15." [Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Entertainment Tonight]