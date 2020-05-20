The daily gossip: May 20, 2020
1.
Possible ax murderer in the background of J.Lo's gym selfie turns out to be just a Zoom call
Uhh … is everything okay over there, J.Lo? On Tuesday, fans noticed someone rather sinister in Jennifer Lopez's gym selfie. "Why is there a man in the background with a hand over his mouth?" asked one commenter. "Uhm who or what's behind you?" wrote another. Thankfully, a source told E! News that the horror movie illusion resulted from a video call being made by Lopez's husband, Alex Rodriguez, in the room behind her. "If you look closely, you can see Alex's arm in a navy blue shirt," the source told E! News. "He's sitting in front of their desk with the big screen on it, so the image of the person you're seeing is who is on his Zoom call." Check it out for yourself here. [E! News, Instagram]
2.
DC fans who hated Justice League are finally being appeased with a director's cut
3.
Jason Derulo seemingly chipped his front teeth while eating corn off a power drill
Jason Derulo loves a good prank, like the time he fell into a pool and emerged with a "missing tooth" (it was a hoax). This time, the 30-year-old singer is claiming he lost his front two teeth while attempting to eat corn off of a spinning power drill. "I've always wanted to try it," Derulo says in the TikTok video, before howling in apparent pain and revealing his missing teeth. Or are they? The Daily Mail has photos from later in the day, when Derulo was seen dropping off his girlfriend and flashing a perfect smile for the camera. TMZ claims that set of teeth are "brand new," but it seems far more likely that Derulo has fooled us yet again. [The Daily Mail, TMZ]
4.
Lorde says her new music is 'so f--king good,' as if you'd expect anything else
It's been three very long years since Lorde released her last album, and after delaying her return to mourn her dog, she's re-emerged with the welcome announcement that her new music is "so f--king good." Lorde said she returned to the studio last December "just for something to do," and was surprised to find that "good things came out. Happy, playful things." The 23-year-old New Zealand singer posted the updates in a newsletter, adding that she and her Melodrama collaborator Jack Antonoff are still hard at work and that it will be awhile yet before fans get their hands on the album. Still, "I am truly jazzed for you to hear it," Lorde wrote. [Pitchfork]
5.
Little boy's skateboard makes improbable journey all the way to Tony Hawk
Is someone chopping onions, or is Tony Hawk just being an all-around great guy again? Earlier this week, Mikail, a FedEx delivery driver from Suwanee, Georgia, posted a TikTok video describing how he was stopped on his route by a young boy named Cooper who asked him to ship a beat-up skateboard to his idol, Tony Hawk. "Obviously I can't mail it to Tony Hawk," Mikail said, but he wanted to "put it out there in the universe." By Wednesday, Hawk confirmed he'd gotten in touch with Mikail and Cooper's skateboard was headed his way. He also showed Cooper what he'd be putting in the mail in exchange: the brand new skateboard right out from under his feet. [SB Nation, TikTok]