The daily gossip: May 20, 2020

Lorde says her new music is 'so f--king good,' as if you'd expect anything else

It's been three very long years since Lorde released her last album, and after delaying her return to mourn her dog, she's re-emerged with the welcome announcement that her new music is "so f--king good." Lorde said she returned to the studio last December "just for something to do," and was surprised to find that "good things came out. Happy, playful things." The 23-year-old New Zealand singer posted the updates in a newsletter, adding that she and her Melodrama collaborator Jack Antonoff are still hard at work and that it will be awhile yet before fans get their hands on the album. Still, "I am truly jazzed for you to hear it," Lorde wrote. [Pitchfork]